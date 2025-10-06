Gitau Kanyua lights up Vetlabs with Diwali victory

Vetlabs Junior Captain, Rohini Shah in action during the Diwali Golf Festival tournament, October 4, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It was indeed "fireworks on the Vetlabs Sports Club layout" this past weekend as a field of 246 golfers was hosted for the exhilarating Diwali Golf Festival.

The festive spirit of Diwali was matched by some brilliant performances, with Gitau Kanyua stealing the show to claim the overall title.

Playing off a handicap of 22, Kanyua secured the top prize as the overall winner with a fantastic score of 42 stableford points, narrowly edging out a strong cohort of category champions.

The Men's winner title went to Bernard Mandere, playing off a handicap of two, who posted an excellent score of 42 stableford points. He was followed closely by Brian Akun, playing off handicap 17, who took the Men's runners-up spot, also with 41 stableford points.

In the ladies' category, Tejal Shah, playing off handicap 29, was the dominant force, after chalking 41 stableford points to become the Lady winner. Elizabeth Ngethe, playing off handicap 17, was the Lady winner, second with a score of 39 stableford points.

The Senior players showcased their skills, with Sunil Parmar, playing off handicap 14, emerging as the Senior winner on a score of 40 stableford points. Handicap 19, Charles Kimari, finished as the Senior winner with 38 stableford points.

The future of golf was also on display, as youngster Ishaan Samani claimed the Junior winner prize with 36 stableford points, while Wangari Kabugu returned 33 stableford points to take the Junior winner second prize.

At the nearby Sigona Golf Club, Rahul Chotai, playing off a handicap of 23, managed a score of 42 stableford points to clinch the Kenya Association of Manufacturers KAM golf tournament overall prize.

Kibet Chemelil, playing off handicap 20, posted 41 stableford points to lift the Men's winner prize, with Vishay Shah coming in second on a score of 41 stableford points.

Donning the Ladies' gong was Esther Ngigi, who carded a score of 36 stableford points while playing off a handicap of 20. She was followed in second place by Zipporah Gichigi, playing off a decent handicap of six, also with 36 stableford points.

Akshay Chandaria played the fewest strokes off a handicap of two to clinch the Gross prize with 75 Gross.

Handicap 28, Anthony Gitu, was declared the Guest winner with a score of 36 stableford points, followed by the second-place Guest winner, Lawrence Njenga, who scored 34 stableford points.

The Best KAM winner prize was won by Saawan Shah, playing off a handicap of 25, on a score of 34 stableford points.

In the commercials, the Longest Drive Men prize was won by Zhong Yu, while Christine Ntoiti bagged the Longest Drive Lady prize.

Petit Noni Wanyee secured the Nearest to the Pin Lady prize, with Preet Shah winning the Nearest to the Men title.