Milka Mburu wins Sigona Lady Captain's prize

Sigona Lady Captains' prize overall winner, Milka Mburu in action on the par-three 11th hole, Saturday 27, 2025. [ Mose Sammy , Standard]

Over the weekend, the Sigona Lady Captain (Dr Lily Kanyata) Prize concluded with a sterling display of talent and sportsmanship from both the female and male golfers.

Milka Mburu emerged as the Lady winner, playing off handicap 29 and securing 39 stableford points. In the men's category, James Githumbi took home the top prize with a remarkable score of 43 stableford points, playing off handicap 14.

Following closely in the men's standings, Mukesh Shah claimed the second position with 40 stableford points off handicap 16, while Pritesh Patel also posted 40 stableford points from handicap 14, taking the third spot.

Daniel Mugo rounded out the top four with 39 stableford points off handicap 16.

In terms of overall performance, the Gross Lady winner prize was awarded to Zipporah Wachira for her exceptional 82 gross points, while the Gross Man prize went to Akshay Chandaria with a score of 72 gross points. Among the visiting golfers, Guest winner Judy Kanji shone brightly, finishing with 38 stableford points from handicap 29.

Idah Makoni led the ladies in Division Two, scoring 34 stableford points, while the men's Division Two title was claimed by Jinal Shah, who achieved 37 stableford points off handicap 33. The First Nine was won by Esther Ngigi with 21 stableford points, and Milan Varsani topped the Second Nine with 23 stableford points.

In the Longest Drive competition, Nancy Ikinu won in the ladies' division, joined by Imran Nanji in the men's category. Nearest to the Pin honours went to Dr Mary Wainaina in the ladies' division and Sameer Nanji in the men's division. The Best Effort prize was awarded to Japhet Mwangi, who managed 13 stableford points amidst challenging conditions.

"Our event isn't about one person's achievements; it's the celebration of teamwork and our collective effort to heighten the impact of the ladies' section within this club. We are stronger, and our vision is clearer when we work together," said Dr Lily Kinyata, the outgoing Lady Captain of Sigona Golf Club, whose tenure was being celebrated.

As discussions surrounding the health benefits of golf continued, she noted, "Golf is more than a game-it's a prescription for wellness. Between the stress reduction and the 40% lower mortality risk tied to playing, we're not just hitting a ball; we're investing in our physical and mental health."

Association of Insurance Brokers of Kenya (AIBK) Golf Tournament Lady winner Nduku Wamakau follows the trajectory of her tee-sho on the par-three 13th hole at Muthaiga Golf Club, Saturday 27, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

In a different event, the Association of Insurance Brokers of Kenya (AIBK) celebrated their 55th anniversary at Muthaiga Golf Club, where Dennis Mugambi, playing off handicap 17, was declared the overall winner with an enviable score of 45 stableford points among a competitive field of 217 golfers. Charles Mungai and Francis Mwaura followed, taking home the second and third men's prizes, respectively.

Kudos also went to Nduku Wamakau, who earned the Lady winner title with a score of 40 stableford points, narrowly edging out Ruth Kithu on countback to Lady winner second also with 40 stableford points.

From the veterans' category, Donald Maina claimed the victory with 40 stableford points, Quram Bhatti received the Gross prize for the lowest score of 69. Junior golfer Kushee Rajput also excelled, earning 43 stableford points for her performance.

The tournament was not just about scores; it was a day filled with camaraderie and friendship, as expressed by the Lady winner, Wamakau: "Today's golf was a blast! A great score, especially after four weeks off, all thanks to the power of good company and friendly banter."

Absa CFO Yusuf Omari presents Sigona Lady Captains' prize overall winner, Milka Mburu with her prize, Saturday, September 27, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

As the AIBK looks forward to the future, CEO Eliud Adiedo emphasised the importance of consumer protection and the need for the insurance industry to embrace digital innovation for sustained growth over the next 55 years.

