Home player Mutua conquers golf classic in Machakos

Old Mutual Golf Tournament, overall winner Benard Mutua tees off in the par-five 9th hole at Machakos Golf Club, September 20, 2025.[Mose Sammy, Standard]

Home player, Benard Mutua, a golfer with a handicap of 20, overcame dry and demanding conditions to claim the overall title at the Old Mutual Golf Classic in Machakos.

Mutua's sterling performance earned him 41 stableford points, edging out a competitive field of 136 golfers. Despite the parched and long-playing course, Mutua, who travelled from Nyandarua for the event, celebrated his first major victory.

"Winning today's golf event here in Machakos was an incredible experience!" Mutua said. "I travelled all the way from Nyandarua and found joy in every swing. The good company, my strong performance with the drivers, and the beautiful scenery of Machakos made it all the more special."

While Mutua was the overall champion, Doreen Mwau delivered the day's most exceptional performance. Playing off a handicap of 36, Mwau amassed an astounding 46 stableford points to win the Lady winner category. Jane Kiiti was not far behind, taking second place with a respectable 42 stableford points.

In the men's category, former MGC Captain Joe Mboya won on countback after a three-way tie with Simon Kimatu and David Mwangangi, with all three scoring 40 stableford points.

Nicholas Sang claimed the title Sponsor winner, playing off a handicap of 31 and finishing with 35 stableford points. Close behind him was Major Mumo, who secured the Senior winner title with an impressive score of 38 stableford points with a handicap of 27.

Guest participants were also in the spotlight, with Charity Njage emerging victorious as the Guest winner, scoring 40 stableford points while playing off a handicap of 30. Benjamin Chemweno followed closely, earning the second spot among the guests with a score of 33 stableford points with a handicap of 22.

In the Subsidiary category, Gladys Gichuki stole the show with a remarkable score of 40 stableford points while playing off a handicap of 44.

The contest was fierce, but golfers gave their all, highlighted by Engineer Okemwa's performance in the Second Nine with a score of 24 stableford points, and Francis Musyimi, who also scored 24 stableford points to claim the First Nine prize, both playing off a handicap of 29 and 27 stableford points, respectively.

Other highlights of the day included David Mwangangi, who won the Longest Drive Men title, and Wambui Kilonzo, who captured the Longest Drive Lady award. The Nearest to Pin titles went to Cosmas Musyoki and Diana Kamau, respectively, showcasing precision that left the participants in awe.

Githinji Wanjohi was recognized for the Best Effort of the day, finishing with 14 stableford points, a testament to determination and resilience throughout the meet.