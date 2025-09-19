K'Ouma beats 237 golfers to win in Thika tournament

Old Mutual Clubnite winner, George K'Ouma tees off in the par-five 10th hole at Thika Sports Club, September 17, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Home player, George K’Ouma beat a field of 237 golfers at his home course during the Old Mutual Clubnite at Thika Sports Club on Wednesday.

K’Ouma, who is also the club’s vice captain, fired a score of 69 nett to star in the daylong tournament.

Playing off a handicap of 16, he returned the winning score thanks to a competitive round within his flight, a testament to his skill and determination.

“My motivation started the moment I saw the prizes on the podium earlier in the morning,” K’Ouma said.

“I took pictures and told my fellow members, ‘If you play well, you might go home with one of these.’ This really motivated everyone and contributed to the large turnout.”

The competition was fierce across all divisions. In the men’s categories, David Matano, playing off handicap four, won the Division One title with a score of 72 nett, while handicap 16, Julius Mwaura, was declared the Division Two winner with a score of 69 nett.

Senior golfer, Wilson Njega, secured the Division Three main prize with a compact score of 70 nett.

The ladies also put on an impressive show. Esther Thal, playing off handicap 16, chalked a score of 73 nett to emerge as the Division One lady winner. Handicap 27, Alice Dan, posted a score of 71 nett to win in Division Two, while Margaret Magothe won in Division Three with a score of 70 nett.

The Sponsor prize was won by Dennis Nyaga, playing off handicap 37 with a sterling score of 69 nett. Handicap seven, Sam Njenga, bagged the Gross prize with 80 gross points.

Leading in the Supplementary category award was Maina Kinyua, who scored 60 nett.

Johnson Ngugi won the Guest prize on a score of 71 nett, and Jonatha Maritawa earned the Junior prize on a score of 92 nett.