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Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy (centre) with his goalkeeping coach Moeneeb Josephs during a past assigment [FKF]

A few days after a fiery post-match exchange with the media, Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has reaffirmed his commitment to the national team, insisting he remains determined to build for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite the challenges bedevilling his technical bench and players.

His latest statement comes at a difficult time for the Harambee Stars, who have slipped to 115th, dropping one place in the latest FIFA world rankings, following Tuesday night’s sour 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Africa in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

In a strongly worded statement on his socials yesterday, the 49-year-old tactician addressed his commitment to the job, the team's working conditions, criticism of his tactics and allegations of racism involving his goalkeeping coach, Moeneeb Josephs.

He, however, started by apologising to fans for his dramatic post-match reaction after the final whistle blew at Nyayo Stadium, conceding that the emotions of the occasion got the better of him.

“It was a game where emotions ran high, and you deserved a better response from me after the final whistle, where some of the points that I was trying to make came across not exactly as I intended,” he said.

The ex-Bafana striker maintained his responsibility extended beyond the technical area to speaking up for players and demanding better working conditions from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). The coach reiterated supporters had every right to question his decisions, but took issue with what he described as ‘irresponsible reporting’, claiming one account was not factual.

“Supporters and content creators can question my team selection, my tactics and our results. I will always listen to fair criticism and explain my decisions. But some of the reporting has been close to irresponsible, and in at least one case it has been downright untrue,” he explained.

The ex-Porto man said his priority was to preserve the confidence of his players and technical staff, adding that he remained comfortable with the decisions he makes in the interest of the team. He also explained the difficult circumstances under which the team has been operating, including concerns over players' welfare and delayed payments.

“The players were owed money by the Football Kenya Federation, and the situation came close to a strike before they were paid. My technical staff and I have also gone several months without being paid what we are owed, or by the dates we were due to be paid. We could not travel together as a squad from Johannesburg to Nairobi after the first leg,” he pointed out.

He further cited challenges with accommodation, meals and transport during the recent camp, including an occasion when the team did not have a working bus to return to their hotel after training.

But the former Manchester United attacking coach insisted raising such concerns was not an attempt to make excuses for the results, but part of his responsibility to ensure players representing the country were treated properly.

“I raise these issues because part of my job is to speak up for the players. I want them to thrive, not just survive. When a player is called up for Kenya, he should know he will eat correctly, rest properly, travel with his teammates and receive what he is owed. That's not a big ask,” he insisted.

On the pitch, McCarthy acknowledged his boys had competed well over the two legs against a side ranked significantly higher, but conceded individual errors had proved costly. He was, however, proud of the players' desire to fight until the final whistle in both matches.

The statement also addressed the controversy involving Josephs, who was accused by Sports Radar content creator William Abala of making a racist remark.

“Moeneeb denies it, and I stand by him. Players who were on the bench have publicly disputed the account given by the content creator. Players who were on the bench have publicly disputed the account given by the content creator. Moneeb and I are both South African, and we grew up under apartheid. We know the harm racism causes, and we take any allegation like this seriously,” McCarthy said.

The coach concluded by saying he remained proud to lead Harambee Stars and was ready to work with FKF to address the outstanding concerns as preparations for the 2027 AFCON gather pace.

Kenya is guaranteed a place at the tournament as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, with the tournament set to start kick off on June 19, 2027.

rabongo@standardmedia.co.ke

UTILTIES: Harambee Stars FIFA Rankings in the last decade

2026: 115 (November 2026 update)

115 (November 2026 update) 2025: 113 (December 22, 2025)

113 (December 22, 2025) 2024: 108 (December 19, 2024)

108 (December 19, 2024) 2023: 110 (December 21, 2023)

110 (December 21, 2023) 2022: 101 (December 22, 2022)

101 (December 22, 2022) 2021: 102 (December 23, 2021)

102 (December 23, 2021) 2020: 104 (December 10, 2020)

104 (December 10, 2020) 2019: 106 (December 19, 2019)

106 (December 19, 2019) 2018: 105 (December 20, 2018)

105 (December 20, 2018) 2017: 106 (December 21, 2017)

106 (December 21, 2017) 2016: 89 (December 22, 2016)

END.