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Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates wit teammates after scoring twice for South Africa against Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026 [Bafana, Facebook]

Harambee Stars were left with another reminder of the fine margins separating them from Africa's top sides after Relebohile Mofokeng struck twice to guide South Africa to a 2-1 victory in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kenya had hoped to build on the confidence gained from Friday's dramatic 2-2 draw in Johannesburg, where Ryan Ogam's late equaliser rescued a point, but instead found themselves punished for defensive lapses as Bafana Bafana reclaimed the top spot in Group D.

Benni McCarthy's men showed grit in most parts of the game, but there was no repeat of the late heroics on home soil as the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Mofokeng struck twice to punish the hosts.

For long stretches, the home team appeared capable of frustrating the visitors and keeping the contest within reach. However, a costly defensive error in the 68th minute and another moment of individual brilliance from Mofokeng four minutes from time proved decisive.

Mohammed Bajaber pulled one back in the 88th minute to give the hosts renewed hope, but South Africa held on to claim maximum points and reclaim the top position in Group D.

The opening half offered little in terms of clear-cut chances, with Kenya showing greater discipline in their defensive organisation than they had in parts of the first meeting.

South Africa enjoyed spells of possession and attempted to move the ball into dangerous areas, but McCarthy's side largely kept their shape, restricting Bafana's opportunities and forcing them to work for openings.

Kenya's approach appeared to be paying off as the sides went into the break without a goal, giving the hosts a platform to build on in the second half. But the discipline that had kept South Africa at bay eventually unravelled when Kenya attempted to play their way out of trouble at the back.

Sylvester Owino's decision to carry the ball rather than clear his lines proved costly. South Africa pounced on the loose possession, and Mofokeng was on hand to punish the mistake in the 68th minute, putting the visitors ahead.

Mofokeng makes the difference

South Africa had been patient in their search for a breakthrough and, once ahead, looked increasingly dangerous as Kenya pushed forward in pursuit of an equaliser. Mofokeng, who had already troubled the Kenyan defence with his movement and attacking intent, delivered the decisive moment in the 86th minute.

The forward worked his way into a promising position, cut onto his right foot and curled a finish beyond the Kenyan defence to double South Africa's advantage.

It was a damaging blow for Harambee Stars, who had been hoping to take the contest into the final stages with a chance of salvaging something from the evening.

Kenya, however, refused to surrender. Two minutes later, Bajaber finished off a late attacking move following Ryan Ogam's free-kick to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and revive hopes of another dramatic finish.

The goal lifted the tempo at Nyayo, with Harambee Stars throwing more bodies forward in the closing minutes in search of an equaliser. Unlike the first meeting, when Ogam's late strike rescued Kenya, South Africa managed to withstand the pressure and protect their lead until the final whistle.

McCarthy frustrated by costly mistakes

The Harambee Stars coach was disappointed by the manner in which his team conceded, especially the opening goal, which came after a preventable error in possession.

"We competed well for long periods, but at this level you cannot give a quality opponent such gifts and expect to escape punishment. That mistake changed the complexion of the game," he said.

The coach also felt his players could have done more with the attacking opportunities they created, particularly after South Africa took the lead and Kenya were forced to chase the game.

"We had opportunities to hurt them, but we did not make the most of them. You cannot play against a team of South Africa's quality and expect to score only once when you need to win," he said.

Mosimane's patience pays off

For Mosimane, the victory was a response to the frustration of the first leg. The South African coach was pleased with his side's patience, particularly after Kenya made the opening half difficult with their defensive organisation and determination.

"Kenya made it difficult for us. They were organised, aggressive and determined to protect their goal, but we knew that if we kept moving the ball and stretching them, spaces would eventually open," Mosimane said.

"We needed to be patient. Sometimes you want to score immediately, but football does not work like that. We kept knocking on the door until the opportunity came," he added.

Mosimane also singled out Mofokeng for his ability to take responsibility in the final third, with the forward's brace proving the difference between the two sides.

"He has tremendous ability, but what pleased me most was his courage. He was prepared to take players on, make decisions and deliver when the team needed him," he said.

The victory lifted South Africa to 10 points from four matches, moving them one point clear of Guinea, who had beaten Eritrea 3-1 on Monday to temporarily take the top spot.

Kenya remain third with two points, while Eritrea sit bottom with one point. All four teams have played four matches.