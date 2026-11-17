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South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane [Bafana Bafana, Facebook]

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has warned Bafana Bafana against underestimating Harambee Stars, cautioning that Kenya's automatic qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could make them an especially difficult opponent when the two sides meet at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Kenya are already assured of a place at next year's continental showpiece as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, meaning the outcome of the ongoing Group D qualification campaign will not determine their participation in the tournament.

Mosimane believes that freedom could work in Kenya's favour, arguing that a team playing without the pressure of qualification can be particularly unpredictable and dangerous.

"We have to know that, in fact, we know how difficult it is to play against a team that has nothing to lose. Even if they lose, whatever score they can lose or win, it doesn't matter. I mean, Kenya have nothing to lose," Mosimane said during Monday's pre-match press conference in Nairobi.

"When you play against a team that has nothing to lose, it can be a little bit tricky, right? So, yeah, they're a strong, good team. They played well. We respect them," he added.

His comments come after Harambee Stars frustrated Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg last Friday, twice coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium.

The result was a setback for Mosimane's side, who had appeared on course for a third consecutive victory in the qualifiers before substitute Ryan Ogam struck a late equaliser to rescue a point for Benni McCarthy's men.

South Africa had taken an early lead through an unfortunate Amos Wanjala own goal before Kenya captain Michael Olunga converted a penalty to restore parity shortly before half-time.

Bafana regained the advantage through Relebohile Mofokeng in the second half, but Kenya refused to surrender, with Ogam capitalising on a defensive lapse to level matters in the closing stages.

The performance appears to have surprised Mosimane, who admitted that the Harambee Stars he encountered in Johannesburg were different from the team his technical bench had studied in their previous matches.

"For me as a coach, it was not a Kenya that I've always been watching for the last four games, because we watched your games, right? So, yeah, it was a good surprise for us," he said.

"Maybe it's a territorial, regional derby or something, I don't know. But, yeah, played well. Very good."

The South African tactician, however, was particularly frustrated by his team's inability to convert their superiority in possession and the numerous opportunities they created into goals. He was quick to remind his players that football is ultimately decided by what happens on the scoreboard rather than statistics such as possession or the number of chances created.

"A game of missed opportunities for us, we know that, right? We know. But missed opportunities don't count in football, right? What counts is, did you score or not score? And ball possession doesn't count, also. The scoreboard has got only two things, the time and the balls. There's not anything on chances you missed or ball possession missed. Football works like that," he observed.

"We have to be prepared for Kenya," he concluded.

Tuesday's encounter presents Bafana Bafana with an important opportunity to recover from their home draw and strengthen their position in a tightly contested Group D.

Their urgency has increased following Guinea's 3-1 victory over Eritrea on Monday, which took the West Africans to nine points and the top of the group. South Africa have seven points and cannot afford another costly slip if they are to remain in control of their qualification campaign.

Kenya, meanwhile, will be seeking their first victory in the group after collecting two points from their opening three matches. Although their place at AFCON 2027 is guaranteed, McCarthy's side have an opportunity to use the remaining qualifiers to build consistency, test their depth and establish a competitive rhythm ahead of the tournament.