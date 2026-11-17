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South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane [Bafana Bafana, FB]

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane once again opened up a deeply personal connection to Kenya, disclosing that members of his family sought refuge in the country during the apartheid era, with one of his uncles eventually settling in Nairobi and establishing a family.

The revelation has added an emotional dimension to Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Harambee Stars and Bafana Bafana at Nyayo National Stadium, with the celebrated tactician insisting that the encounter represents much more than a contest for three points.

Speaking during Monday's pre-match press conference in Nairobi, Mosimane opened up about his family's historical ties to Kenya, expressing gratitude for the country's role in accommodating South Africans during one of the darkest chapters in their history.

"I respect Kenya as a country that supported South Africa during the apartheid days. So it's more than a football game. The history is big. By the way, I have a Mosimane in Nairobi, you might not know," he revealed.

"One of my family, my uncles, came here during the apartheid days and you guys accommodated him and he stayed here, he married here, and we've got a Mosimane family in Nairobi."

The 62-year-old coach acknowledged Kenya's contribution to the wider African struggle against apartheid, saying he personally valued the country's historical, cultural and political relationship with South Africa.

"So for me it's not about the game, it's more than the game. So we as South Africa and me personally, I have a big respect for Kenya because the history and the culture, the food, the political setup of Africa, African Union, and all that is also important," he added.

Mosimane also recognised the contribution of Kenyans living and working in South Africa, pointing to the people-to-people relationship that continues to strengthen the two countries' ties.

His remarks were a reminder of the complicated history that connects African nations, particularly during the struggle against apartheid, when political repression forced many South Africans to leave their homeland and seek refuge elsewhere on the continent.

Kenya's relationship with the anti-apartheid struggle, while not without its diplomatic and economic complexities, formed part of the wider continental debate on racial discrimination, liberation and African solidarity.

For Mosimane, however, that history has a personal face, with a branch of his family having taken root in Nairobi decades before he arrived in the country as a football coach.

He was equally emphatic that the historical relationship should transcend the outcome of Tuesday's encounter, calling for mutual respect between the two nations regardless of what happens on the pitch.

"We have to accept and know that it's more than the game. So yeah, we play here, the results, but we need to have respect to each other as countries and respect for the game and we shake hands before the match, we shake hands after the match. It doesn't matter what the results are because it goes beyond the game," he said.

A decorated coach

Mosimane's emotional connection to Kenya comes as he begins another chapter in an already illustrious coaching career, having returned to the Bafana Bafana dugout for a second spell after more than a decade away from the national team.

Born in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, on July 26, 1964, Mosimane enjoyed a playing career that took him through some of South Africa's established clubs, including Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, before experiencing football in Greece, Belgium and Qatar.

He later transitioned into coaching, establishing himself at SuperSport United before joining the national team setup as an assistant coach under Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira.

Following South Africa's hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Mosimane was appointed Bafana Bafana head coach in July that year, beginning his first spell in charge of the national team.

Although his initial tenure ended in June 2012 following a disappointing period that included South Africa's failure to qualify for the 2012 AFCON, his subsequent achievements at club level transformed his standing in African football.

His most defining period came at Mamelodi Sundowns, whom he guided to five South African Premiership titles and their maiden CAF Champions League triumph in 2016.

That success earned him a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in September 2020, where he further enhanced his reputation by winning back-to-back CAF Champions League titles in 2020 and 2021.

He also guided the Cairo-based giants to three consecutive continental finals, becoming the first African coach to win the competition three times.

His managerial journey subsequently took him to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, adding to his experience of coaching across different football environments.

Having returned to Bafana Bafana in August 2026, Mosimane now has the responsibility of steering the former African champions through another AFCON qualification campaign.