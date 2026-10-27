Kane says Ballon d'Or win 'feels like a dream' as tributes pour in

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England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane reacts after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Harry Kane said Tuesday that his Ballon d'Or triumph "feels like a dream" as tributes poured in for the first English winner of the award in a generation.

The England and Bayern Munich forward fended off competition from Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to be named the world's best men's footballer at the London Palladium theatre late on Monday.

Wembley was lit up to recognise Kane's achievement, with England's X account carrying the message: "The home of the world's best footballer."

The former Tottenham forward is the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

The 33-year-old struck a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double.

The England captain, who also picked up the men's striker of the year award, scored six times as his side finished third at the World Cup in North America.

"It sounds crazy to be honest but it sounds pretty good," Kane told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "What a special night. An incredible feeling. I'm still just trying to take it all in really. It feels really, really like a dream.

"The emotion (when his name was called) was relief, joy, happiness, excitement. There was so much waiting to find out the winner and in that moment it was quite nerve-wracking so to have that kind of release and to be able to share it with everyone there in that theatre was special."

Prince William, patron of the Football Association, praised the England skipper.

"What a fantastic achievement and so deserved," he wrote on Instagram.

"A brilliant captain, a remarkable player and someone who has given football fans across the world so many unforgettable moments."

Superlatives

England boss Thomas Tuchel, who was Bayern boss when Kane arrived in Germany in 2023, said the Three Lions were "lucky" to have him as their leader.

"I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I'm delighted to see that you have now been formally recognised by the football world," he said.

"To become the first Englishman to win this huge honour in 25 years makes it extra special and we are lucky to have you as our leader."

England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice described Kane as "incredible" while Chelsea's Morgan Rogers, another international teammate, said he was the "best ever".

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said the award was "a proud day for FC Bayern".

"Harry Kane can do it all –- and he scores goals, goals and more goals. He now joins a line with Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (as previous Ballon d'Or winners) –- that says everything about our history," he said.

"The club and Harry Kane have got together, grown together and achieved the highest aims together. We are proud that this all-round outstanding sportsman and person is part of our FC Bayern family."

Harry Redknapp, former Tottenham manager, described his all-round game as "brilliant".

"It isn't just his goalscoring that is good, it is his all-round play, and the way he is and the way he is around the players. He is great as the England captain," he told the BBC.

"No one could have deserved this more, it has been a brilliant story."