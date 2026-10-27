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VIDEO: Too good for his age? Three-year-old's football talent turns children's game into police case

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 27, 2026
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Three-year-old Nevada Pierre in action in a youth soccer game in Winter Park, Florida on October 24, 2026 [Screengrab]

Police were called to a youth soccer game in Winter Park, Florida, after a dispute involving a three-year-old boy whose impressive performances against older children attracted widespread attention on social media.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 24, during a match organised by i9 Sports, a youth sports organisation. Videos shared by the boy’s family showed one Nevada Pierre dribbling past other children and scoring goals before police officers arrived at the field.

The footage quickly went viral, with the family claiming that league officials wanted their son removed because he was too good for his age group.

However, police body-camera footage released on Monday revealed a disagreement between the family and a league official over the boy’s conduct and his parents’ reaction to decisions made during the game.

According to ESPN, league director Thomas Hayes told responding officers that Nevada was considerably more advanced than the other players and scored frequently.

“The kid is good. He’s great. Really good,” Hayes told the officers.

He also alleged that the boy was pushing other players and said he had instructed him to stop. Hayes told police that the boy’s parents had become argumentative after he substituted players, including Nevada, to ensure everyone received playing time. The league official said he wanted the family to leave and offered to refund their registration fees.

Nevada’s parents disputed that account, insisting that their son was being removed because of his footballing ability.

His mother told officers that she was confused by the decision, arguing that the family had enrolled him to play soccer.

“They’re literally kicking him out of this place because he’s good at soccer,” she said in the body-camera footage.

The disagreement sparked widespread debate online, with many users questioning why police had been involved in a dispute at a children's sporting event.

However, the Winter Park Police Department clarified that officers had been called by a league official who reported a disturbance involving the boy’s parents.

In a statement, the department said the league had requested that the family leave and offered to refund their fees. Officers subsequently spoke to the parents, who agreed to leave after the game. Police stressed that the incident was a civil matter rather than a criminal case.

“No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park,” the department said, adding that the family had cooperated with officers.

The parents were also given an event number at their request.

The incident has since drawn further attention to Nevada’s footballing ability, with videos of the three-year-old displaying his skills attracting millions of views across social media platforms.

His performances have prompted an outpouring of support from viewers who believe his talent should be encouraged through appropriate opportunities to develop.

Meanwhile, i9 Sports said it had contacted the family and launched a review of the incident, including speaking to those involved.

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Nevada Pierre 3 year old football 3-year-old soccer Winter Park Florida
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