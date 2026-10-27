From underdogs to giant slayers

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Kenya’s Mercy Odhiambo attacks against Mexico during the 2026 ISF Football World Cup in Suzhou, China. [ISF Media]

On paper, they were just underdogs who were expected to be the punching bag of every nation they faced.

However, on the pitch, the Kenyan girls refused to be cowed as they became the tournament's giant slayers.

This was a side that every coach dreaded as word of the grit and relentlessness of the Kenyan players went round at the 2026 International School Sports Federation (ISF) Football World Cup that ended at the weekend in Suzhou, China.

While global football superpowers had the blueprint and bloodline, all Kenyan students had was their desire and determination to excel and make their country proud. France brought tactics, England brought pedigree, Mexico had flair, Turkey brought power, but for the Kenyans, a self-belief that would not die was all they needed. Kenya’s girls’ football team vs Turkey during the 2026 ISF Football World Cup in Suzhou, China. [ISF Media]

With history favouring their opponents, the Kenyan girls had a shaky start that saw them lose 1-0 to giants Brazil in Group B.

Due to some unavoidable delays, the team was forced to begin their campaign with only nine players. The players fought tooth and nail to contain the highly fancied Brazilians who were already advantaged by their numbers.

They, however, did not let their misfortunes dampen their spirits as they returned stronger to thrash France 6-1 in their second pool match.

They were unstoppable in their last group duel as they routed Mexico 9-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

They finished second in the pool behind Brazil with six points. The Brazilians had secured maximum points after winning all their games. In the quarters, they defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 to book a date with Germany, who had dismissed Morocco 4-0 in the last eight.

Their clash against Germany in the semi-finals was nothing short of drama due to a language barrier with the match officials.

While they were patient with their opponents, they seemed not willing to listen and always in a hurry to make decisions that proved costly to the Kenyans.

Even so, they fought on, forcing a 1-1 draw in regulation time but eventually exited the title race after losing 3-5 in post-match penalties.

With their hopes of lifting the trophy crushed, the Kenyans shifted their focus to the third-place play-offs match with the aim of taking the bronze medal.

They beat Turkey 5-4 in post-match penalties after playing to another one-all draw in regulation time to complete the podium. Honegirls China saw off Germany 5-1 to lift the trophy.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary General David Ngugi said that just like in 2024 when Kenya made its international debut at the World Games, they expect to get some success stories from this year's teams.

"We have seen some great performances from our players who have been spotted by scouts and we are hopeful that this exposure will help build their playing careers just like it did for some players from the 2024 team who got lucrative deals and also play for the national teams," Ngugi said. Kenya’s boys’ football team in action during the 2026 ISF Football World Cup in Suzhou, China. [ISF Media]

The Kenyan boys also registered some good results despite not making it out of the group stage. They registered victories against Chile, England and Croatia to secure a higher ranking.

Croatia were crowned champions after defeating Guinea 3-0 in post-match penalties. The two sides had played to a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time. Germany won the boys' bronze after edging out Turkey in the third-place play-off.

With Kenya having once again impressed at the global event, Education Secretary Nelson Sifuna said the aim is to lift the 2028 title.

"Preparations for the 2028 World Cup will begin immediately because I believe that we have what it takes to win the trophy. We will focus on our Grade 10 players as we build teams that will represent the country then," Sifuna said.