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Kane tipped to beat Yamal, Mbappe to Ballon d'Or glory

By AFP | Oct. 26, 2026
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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane  [AFP)

Harry Kane is the favourite to become England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years when the award is presented in London on Monday, but he faces stiff competition from La Liga pair Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Alexia Putellas is the clear frontrunner to win the women's prize for a third time, with Aitana Bonmati's three-year reign set to come to an end after an injury-hit spell.

The ceremony to decide the world's best male and female footballers is being held in London for the first time -- 70 years after England winger Stanley Matthews was presented with the inaugural award.

Bayern Munich and England forward Kane struck a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double.

But semi-final exits in both the Champions League and at the World Cup in the United States mean a triumph for Kane at the London Palladium is far from certain.

"I'd love to be able to achieve something like that. It would be a massive milestone in my career," said the 33-year-old former Tottenham forward.

"I think my wife would prefer to know and my family... it's very stressful for everyone," added the England captain.

Only four players from England have won the Ballon d'Or. Michael Owen was the last to triumph in 2001, following in the footsteps of Matthews, Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany praised Kane's focus on his team, saying: "What made Harry happy the most in recent years is that he finally won his first team trophies here.

"Now if he can crown his career or his season with the Ballon d'Or, that would be deserved for the way he plays for the team."

'I deserve it'

Yamal finished second to Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele last year and the 19-year-old Barcelona superstar seems destined to be a Ballon d'Or winner one day.

However, a hamstring injury ended his club season early and he failed to show his most irresistable form during Spain's World Cup triumph, which was built on impressive teamwork.

But that has not diminished his confidence ahead of the ceremony.

"For me, Mbappe and me, we're the two best players in the world," Yamal said last month.

"I honestly think that, as the best in the world, maybe there are two of us, and this year I would deserve it because of what I've won."

Mbappe, by contrast, boasts plenty of personal milestones without medals for either Real Madrid or France.

The 27-year-old was top goalscorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup without winning any of those trophies.

His 10 World Cup goals in North America made him the top goalscorer in the competition's history, on 22.

"Being the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, overtaking all the great legends in the history of the sport in the most important tournament there is, is something that really stands out," said Mbappe.

"Who am I voting for? Myself."

The Ballon d'Or was established by the magazine France Football, with the first award given to Matthews in 1956.

One football journalist from each of the 100 top nations in FIFA's rankings is invited to cast votes for their top 10 players from a 30-man shortlist.

Although the award carries no cash prize, it can generate huge bonuses from clubs and commercial partners as well as increasing a player's overall market value.

Putellas, winner of the women's award in 2021 and 2022, was a member of the Barcelona side that regained the Champions League last season before moving to London City Lionesses.

Her former Barcelona team-mate, Poland's Ewa Pajor, is Putellas's main challenger after scoring 11 Champions League goals in Barca's latest triumph.

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Related Topics

Harry Kane Ballon d'Or Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe
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