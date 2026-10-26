Leopards drop their prey in day of draws

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Fans cheer after Shabana goalkeeper saved a penalty kick against AFC Leopards in a SportPesa Premier League match yesterday. [Jonah Onyango Standard]

AFC Leopards dropped two valuable points after being held to a goalless draw by Shabana FC in a day of draws in the SportPesa Premier League yesterday.

Ingwe failed to make home advantage count at Nyayo National Stadium, where captain Kayci Odhiambo missed a penalty in the second half to leave both sides sharing the spoils.

The result left Leopards and Shabana on five points each after three matches, four points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have opened up a gap at the top following another victory.

Both teams had entered the contest hoping to secure their second win of the campaign. Leopards wanted to build on their victory over Kenya Police, while Shabana were looking to recover from their defeat to Nairobi United.

However, neither side could find the breakthrough in a closely fought encounter, with Leopards coming closest to scoring when they were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute.

Semo was brought down inside the box by Herbert Sanday, giving the hosts an opportunity to take the lead. Odhiambo stepped forward to take the spot kick, but Shabana goalkeeper Ndzila guessed correctly and saved the effort to keep his team in the game.

The miss proved costly for Ingwe, who were unable to find a winning goal as Shabana held on for a point.

At Embu Stadium, newly promoted 3K FC finally celebrated their first top-flight victory after beating Murang’a Seal 2-1 in an entertaining encounter.

Having drawn their opening matches against Mara Sugar and Bandari, 3K showed greater attacking purpose to claim maximum points and record a memorable win in their debut season in the top flight.

Glen Githinji put the hosts ahead in the 24th minute before Oscar Juma doubled their advantage ten minutes later, giving 3K a comfortable cushion.

Murang’a Seal responded through Michael Owen, who scored in the first minute of first-half stoppage time to reduce the deficit and set up a tense second half.

However, 3K defended their advantage to secure all three points and give their supporters a first taste of victory in the top flight.

At Police Sacco Stadium, APS Bomet were left frustrated after conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Nairobi United.

Bomet appeared on course for their first win of the season but were denied when Nairobi United scored in the 94th minute to rescue a point.

The result extended Bomet's wait for victory after a goalless draw against Mathare United and a 1-0 defeat to Gor Mahia. Nairobi United, meanwhile, recorded their second draw after opening their campaign with a 2-2 stalemate against KCB before drawing 0-0 with Shabana.

At KPA Sports Club in Mbaraki, Police FC's difficult start continued as they were held to a goalless draw by league newcomers Mombasa United.

The coastal side collected their first point of the season, while Police remained without a breakthrough after another frustrating outing.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke