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Kenya lose to Germany on penalties in schools World Cup semis

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 24, 2026
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Kenyan girls battle against Germany in the semi-finals of the 2026 International School Sports Federation World Cup in Suzhou, China. [Courtesy]

Kenya has bowed out of the girls title race for the 2026 International School Sports Federation (ISF) football World Cup after losing to global giants Germany in the semi-finals here in Suzhou, China. 

In what literally seemed like the battle of David and Goliath, the Kenyan girls, who were physically disadvantaged, fought gallantly but lost 5-3 to the Germans in post-match penalties. The two sides had played to a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time to set the stage for the decisive penalties.

In a match of two halves, Germany capitalised on their physical advantage to dominate the Kenyans in the first half. That saw them take the lead in the first half through a corner kick. That would be the only score of the first half, even as the Kenyans tightened their defence, thwarting every effort they made to score a second goal.

Kenyan endurance came into play in the second half. They looked more energetic as they dominated their opponents, pinning them in their own half for the better part of the game. They played with urgency and frequently attacked in hunt for an equaliser. Their efforts paid off after Marcy Odhiambo, who has been outstanding throughout the event found the back of the net in the 68th minute to restore parity.

Odhiambo's goal ignited the Kenyans' fighting spirit as they surged deep into German territory as they pushed for a second goal. However, the Germans, who had been totally suffocated in attack, defended well, ensuring that the Kenyans did not take the lead.

The Kenyans made several attempts on goal but they were stopped, forcing the winner to be decided in spot kicks. The Germans converted all their penalties while the Kenyans were on target thrice to exit the title race. Today, they will be looking to secure a podium finish when they clash with Turkey in the third-place play-offs match. Germany will clash with the home girls in the final.

Team Kenya captain Khadija Furaha said that they will be out for a good finish.

"We fought hard, but I guess this was not our day. The match is behind us now and we are now focused on the bronze medal game," Khadija said.

In the boys title hunt, Africa representatives Guinea will lock horns with Croatia in the final. Guinea bear Germany 3-1 whereas Croatia dismissed Turkey by the same margin in the other last four encounter.

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