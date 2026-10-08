Harambee Starlets launch LA 2028 Olympic ticket quest against Seychelles

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Harambee Starlets Corazone Aquino in their 1st leg of 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers campaign against Tunisia Eagles at Ulinzi Sports Complex. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Eager to wash away the bitter memories of their scoreless outing on the continental stage, Harambee Starlets return to action this afternoon yearning for a fresh start.

They will be looking to begin a new chapter when they host Seychelles in the first leg of the second round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers at the Nyayo Stadium.

Having received a first-round bye, Starlets head into today’s duel under immense pressure to deliver following their sobering experience at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) staged in Morocco.

The Kenyans struggled to find their footing against Africa’s elite and exited the tournament at the group stage without registering a win or finding the back of the net. The Kenyans suffered a humbling 4-0 beating at the hands of their hosts, went down 1-0 to Senegal and exited the challenge after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Algeria. Despite undergoing a baptism by fire at Wafcon, the exposure against high-level opponents Morocco, Algeria and Senegal revealed tactical gaps but simultaneously hardened the squad's mental strength.

Going into today’s clash under the tutelage of interim coach Godfrey Oduor, Starlets will be out to prove that they did not leave Morocco empty-handed but carried invaluable lessons that give them an edge over their opponents.

On paper, Harambee Starlets are without doubt the better side. Compared to Seychelles, the Kenyans boast more international exposure anchored by a core of seasoned players who featured at Wafcon and also represented their clubs in high-profile leagues and tournaments.

With both legs set to be played at Nyayo, Oduor, who took over from former coach Beldine Odemba, who led Starlets to their second Wafcon appearance, will be out to keep the bar high by winning on aggregate and advancing to the third round.

Going against a side that lacks proper infrastructure to consistently challenge their opponents, Starlets are expected to clinch victory in both legs and secure a third-round meeting with Malawi or Zimbabwe.

To enhance their chances of securing the Olympics’ ticket, Starlets must immediately translate their Wafcon lessons into clinical execution in the final third.

Oduor’s first test will be to sharpen the blunt Starlets attack that was misfiring in Morocco and turn it into a lethal force that will convert created chances into goals. Seychelles, on the other hand, will be looking to make a memorable Olympic qualifiers debut.

Oduor will bank on the depth of his squad following the return of Egypt’s FC Masar striker Jentrix Shikangwa, midfielder Corazone Aquino, who plays for Tanzania’s Simba Queens and Elizabeth Mideva, who plies her trade in Lithuania for FC Gintra. The trio were among key players who were left out of the WAFCON squad.

emburugu@standardmedia.co.ke

3:00 pm

Today’s kick-off time at Nyayo Stadium

October 12, 2026 (3 pm)

Date and time for the return-leg match at Nyayo Stadium