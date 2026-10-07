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Ronaldo says Portugal coach broke promises, apologises for walkout

By AFP | Oct. 7, 2026
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Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured before the international friendly vs Nigeria at Magalhaes Pessoa Stadium in Leiria, on June 10, 2026. [AFP]

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday accused Portugal coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word about giving him game time in Nations League matches, but said he remained available for his country.

In a statement of nearly 2,000 words, the 41-year-old superstar apologised for walking out on the national team and said he would serve a suspension if necessary.

"I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo said.

Jesus left the forward unused on the bench for a Nations League match against Norway. Before the next game with Denmark, he said Ronaldo would not start and in response the 41-year-old walked out of the national team camp.

"I owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp," wrote Ronaldo.

"Despite the absolute breakdown of trust in the head coach's word... I shouldn't have done it. The responsibility is mine alone."

Ronaldo also apologised to Portugal supporters, but insisted he had been responding to the veteran coach's "broken word".

"I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but a broken word has, for me, a defining impact," said Ronaldo.

"I felt that, from that moment on, my presence would only harm the group, and I did what I always said I would do if I didn't feel useful: I picked up my bags and left."

Ronaldo said Jesus, who was appointed after Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup Round of 16, had initially presented him with a plan for the international window which included starting the opening and final games at home, but not travelling for the matches in Norway and Denmark.

The Al-Nassr superstar rejected that proposal, saying it would set a poor example for the captain to remain in Portugal while his team-mates travelled.

Ahead of the Norway game, Ronaldo said Jesus unexpectedly asked if he was fit to play 30 minutes. He agreed and warmed up from half-time, but was not brought on.

"The head coach failed to keep his word to me," said Ronaldo, Portugal's most capped player and all-time top goalscorer.

Broken promises

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Ronaldo said he spoke with Jesus after that and agreed with him that the coach would apologise in a news conference ahead of the Denmark game.

However Ronaldo said Jesus's subsequent press conference was completely different from what was agreed in their conversation, with an "aggressiveness" he had never previously experienced from the coach.

"It was the second time he failed to keep his word. I decided to leave the camp without waiting for any further broken promises," wrote Ronaldo.

The striker said he would serve any "suspension that is imposed" on him and accepted he should be punished for his actions.

"The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation," he explained.

"I understand that the punishment should not have mitigating circumstances. I'm not just any player, I'm the team captain, and that is an aggravating factor."

Portugal won all four of their Nations League matches and qualified for the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

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Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Jorge Jesus
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