Aquino and Shikangwa return as Oduor takes charge of Starlets

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Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino in a past training session. [FKF Media]

Former Nairobi United coach Godfrey Oduor has named a 43-player provisional squad as he begins his tenure as Harambee Starlets interim coach ahead of their two-legged 2028 CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifiers against Seychelles.

Oduor replaces Beldine Odemba, who parted ways with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after guiding Starlets at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The two-legged tie is scheduled for October 8 and October 12, with both matches set to be played at Nyayo Stadium.

The squad which reported to camp yesterday features a blend of players who have been part of the national team set-up, alongside several new faces earning their first call-ups.

Among the returning players are Simba Queens midfielder Corazone Aquino, Egypt-based Jentrix Shikangwa, Gor Mahia Queens goalkeeper Monica Odato, Kibera Soccer Women defender Janet Mumo, Mathare United Women defender Wincaate Kaari and Haymanaspor midfielder Lavine Achola.

Kenya Police Bullets forward Faith Mboya, Wacker Innsbruck W forward Sylvia Makungu and Madira Soccer Assassins forward Charity Midewa also return to the national team set-up.

The quintet of Shabana Starlets defender Hellen Ochieng, Madira Soccer Assassins defender Abigael Njeru, Gideon Starlets midfielder Mercyline Wafula, Vihiga Queens midfielder Josephine Warenga and Kayole Starlets forward Magneta Ocharo have received their maiden senior team call-up.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Shabana Starlets will face an acid test today when they clash with defending champions Kenya Police Bullets FC in a Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League match at the Police Sacco Ground.

Shabana had a promising start to the season, having announced their top-tier debut with a 2-2 draw against Kayole Starlet. They had a successful outing last weekend when they beat Elim White Ladies FC last weekend to register their first victory. They are currently fourth on the table with four points, two less than their opponents, Bullets, who top the standings with six.

However, they face an uphill task against the law enforcers who had a brilliant start to the season by drubbing Bungoma Queens 6-0 then beating Zetech University Sparks 2-0 on match day two. Police will be looking to maintain their flawless run and remain on course to defend their title and extend their reign to four years in a row.

Second on the table, Ulinzi Starlets will be chasing their third win when they welcome Kibera Soccer Women FC at Ulinzi Complex. The soldiers who finished second behind Police last season will be out to bag maximum points and maintain a healthy gap between them and bitter rivals Police Bullets. The two sides are currently tied on six points but separated by goal difference.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Mathare United Women FC will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Kibera Soccer when they lock horns with Kayole Starlet. A win for Mathare, who are currently sixth with three points, will see them leap into the top five. Kayole Starlet, on the other hand, will maintain their unbeaten run as well as cement their place in the top five if they carry the day.

Former champions Vihiga Queens, who had a dull start to the season and are yet to secure a point after two rounds of matches, will hunt their first win against Gideon Starlets at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County. Tomorrow, Bungoma Queens will tackle Zetech Sparks at Sudi Stadium, while winless Elim White at Trinity Starlets will battle it out at Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale.

sports@standardmedia.co.ke