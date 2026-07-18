Deschamps set for bittersweet ending to France reign as Zidane waits

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France head coach Didier Deschamps and staff members take part in a training session on the eve of the 2026 World Cup third-place match vs England at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Miami on July 17, 2026. (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Didier Deschamps brings the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year reign as France coach on Saturday when Les Bleus face England in the World Cup third-place play-off.

Waiting in the wings is Zinedine Zidane, Deschamps' former teammate and one of the all-time great French players.

Deschamps, 57, had been determined to sign off by leading Les Bleus to a third World Cup triumph after a glittering career as a player and coach.

France justified their billing as favourites for the 2026 tournament with a series of swaggering attacking displays but came unstuck against Spain in the semi-finals.

The painful 2-0 reverse in Arlington, Texas, denied them the chance to reach a third consecutive World Cup final and leaves them chasing bronze.

Characteristically, Deschamps is not anticipating an emotional farewell in Miami on Sunday.

"I had the privilege of experiencing moments that were magical, and others that were difficult," he said on the eve of the game.

"But life goes on. I'm a positive person, and I know things will be good, too. It's the best thing that ever happened to me."

Deschamps will forever be remembered as the architect of France's glorious 2018 World Cup campaign, 20 years after he captained the team to their first global crown.

The France team were at a low ebb in 2010, when they exited the World Cup in the group phase, with their campaign marred by a squad uprising against then-coach Raymond Domenech.

Laurent Blanc took the team to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals but Deschamps truly transformed them, leading France to victory in Russia in 2018 at a tournament that propelled Kylian Mbappe to global stardom.

There have also been bitter disappointments, including defeat in the Euro 2016 final to Portugal on home soil and the loss to Argentina on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final.

Tuesday's reverse against Spain was especially painful, given France's imperious form in the United States.

But Deschamps can be proud of his record of taking the team to at least the semi-finals in five of his seven major competitions at the helm.

When asked earlier in the current tournament for his secret to consistent success, he said: "I don't know, having very good players, I guess. But I can't be doing my job too badly."

Open secret

Deschamps has reinvented France over the past year, pivoting away from the more conservative approach that had produced results in the past.

He was often criticised for not playing a more expansive game with the talent at his disposal -- at Euro 2024, France scored just four goals in six games.

Deschamps has given star forwards Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise the freedom to express themselves but might regret not being more cautious against Spain.

The coach's World Cup was also overshadowed by the death of his mother, which meant he missed one game as he returned home for the funeral.

The England match will be his 27th World Cup game as coach, which is a record. After that it will be time for a new challenge.

It is an open secret that Zidane, a man with a unique aura in the French game, will be the next head coach of the team.

The former Real Madrid star, Deschamps' teammate at the 1998 World Cup, has been readying himself for the role since leaving Real in 2021.

Zidane, 54, has previously admitted that it was a "dream" of his to manage France, and that appears about to come true.

"There are not many people capable of leading one of the world's biggest national teams," French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo told Le Figaro earlier this year.

"It needs to be someone who ticks every box and who everyone in France can get behind."

Zidane may be the chosen one, but he has a lot to live up to.