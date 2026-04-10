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Stage set for Football Mums tournament in Kibera

By Standard Sports | Apr. 10, 2026
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Preparations are in top gear ahead of the third edition of the Football Mums Tournament slated for April 19, 2026, at Kibera DC Grounds, Nairobi.

The one-day event, organised by Path to Russia in partnership with Kibra Girls Soccer Academy, will bring together teams majorly composed of young and vulnerable mothers from the informal settlement areas, with a focus on empowering women and promoting the girl child through sport.

Young Mothers FC will be looking forward to defending their title they won at the same venue last month. They demolished Lucky Stars FC 10-4 to lift the second edition on March 29.

According to the event’s coordinator Eric Ochieng, who is also Path to Russia founder, the initiative is aimed at creating opportunities for talented and vulnerable girls to showcase their talent.

“The primary aim of this tournament is to nurture talent and passion among girls and women, especially those from underserved communities. The tournament is unique in that it is gender-focused and open to participants of all ages, creating an inclusive platform for both young girls and mothers,” said Ochieng.

“We understand the challenges that these young mothers go through on a daily basis, that’s why we came up with this initiative. Everything is set, and we are looking forward to an exciting tournament.”

Winners will walk home with Sh10,000 in prize money, while first and second runners-up will pocket Sh8,000 and Sh5,000 respectively.

Ochieng’s sentiments were echoed by her co-founder Charity Mwongeli, who said: “We chose women because most of them are young mothers who are taking care of their children alone.”

“In the upcoming edition, we are expecting participation from several slum-based women’s teams, highlighting the growing interest and impact of the initiative within grassroots communities across Nairobi.”

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Football Mums Tournament Young Mothers FC Lucky Stars FC Path to Russia
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