Motsepe defends CAF's AFCON justice system after Senegal-Morocco ruling

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Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe and Brazilian Fifa Deputy Secretary general Mattias Grafstrom (R) attend a press conference at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on December 20, 2025. [Sebastien Bozon/AFP]

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has defended the independence of the Confederation of African Football’s judicial bodies after the 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco was controversially overturned, with the governing body recording Morocco as winners.

Speaking after the ruling, Motsepe said CAF’s reforms have improved impartiality, but acknowledged that a persistent credibility problem remains, driven by what he described as 'legacy distrust'.

Motsepe highlighted that when he became president, one of CAF’s major concerns was ensuring the impartiality and independence of referees and match commissioners.

“A lot of good work has been done, but there continues to be suspicion because it is a legacy issue,” he said, signalling that doubts around administration have not disappeared despite changes to procedures.

The controversy centres on the final played on 18 January in which Senegal initially won 2-1 on the pitch after extra-time drama, following a stoppage-time penalty being awarded to Morocco while the game remained goalless. Senegal players refused to continue for roughly 17 minutes before returning to resume, with Brahim Díaz’s penalty saved and Pape Gueye later scoring an extra-time winner.

However, CAF later overturned the result after an appeal board ruling that Senegal forfeited the match, confirming Morocco as 3-0 winners.

Motsepe pointed to the independence of the disciplinary and appeals structures as evidence that the system is functioning independently, arguing that differing decisions at different stages reflect legal reasoning rather than predetermined outcomes.

He also revealed that CAF has restructured the selection process for members of its judicial bodies, inviting member associations and six regional zones to nominate experienced judges and lawyers with proven integrity, with the aim of building panels whose verdicts command respect across all 54 member nations.

Despite defending the verdict-making process, Motsepe admitted perception is still CAF’s biggest obstacle and that distrust in African football governance predates his leadership. He added that CAF will respect any further decision should Senegal pursue the next legal route, including the possibility of challenging the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Motsepe insisted there would be no preferential treatment for any country, saying: “not a single country in Africa will be treated in a manner that is more preferential… than any other.”

For CAF, Motsepe said the immediate priority is restoring confidence among supporters. He stressed that reform alone will not be enough unless fans across Africa believe in the integrity and impartiality of the game, particularly in high-stakes moments where trust in officiating and decision-making remains under intense scrutiny.