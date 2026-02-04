Arteta backs Arsenal to build on 'magical' place in EFL Cup final

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English League Cup semi final second leg, football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, in London on February 3, 2026. (Adrian Dennis / AFP)

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will use the "magical" feeling of reaching the League Cup to fuel their Premier League title charge.

Arteta's side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday as Kai Havertz netted with virtually the last kick of the game to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory.

It was a cathartic triumph for the Gunners, who had lost their previous four semi-finals in the 2025 Champions League and League Cup, the 2022 League Cup and the 2021 Europa League.

In their first final for six years, Arsenal will face Manchester City or Newcastle at Wembley on March 22.

City hold a 2-0 lead over Newcastle ahead of Wednesday's second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

It is shaping up to be a memorable season for Arsenal, who are six points clear at the top of the Premier League and reached the Champions League last 16 by winning all eight of their group matches.

"Well, it's the best vitamins that we can put in our bodies because we're playing every three days," Arteta said.

"The fact that you work so hard to achieve those moments and to have these moments together, it's just magical, because you can see the joy, the smile, the energy in the dressing room and everybody who works at the club.

"Winning helps in every sense. Confidence, energy, you call it. We're going to be there in a few weeks.

"In the meantime, we know that we need to just put it aside, because three days later, we're going to have a massive game here in the Premier League, and we're on all fronts. That's where we want to be. So let's keep moving."

The tidal wave of noise that cascaded down from the Emirates Stadium stands as Arteta cavorted on the pitch in celebration of Havertz's goal underlined the significance of the result to Arsenal and their silverware-starved fans.

'A beautiful way'

After three successive second-placed finishes in the Premier League and a host of semi-final defeats, reaching a final offers Arsenal a chance to prove they are more than perennial bridesmaids.

Arsenal haven't won the League Cup since 1993, losing in their last three final appearances.

Now they have the chance to end that drought by winning the club's first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

Arteta was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City prior to joining Arsenal and saw the impact that domestic cup success had on the team as they dominated in the Premier League.

He is certain Arsenal have learnt the lessons of their past failures as they chase silverware on four fronts.

"We are so happy. Over the two games, we deserved to go through. We wrapped it up at the end in a beautiful way, with Kai scoring the goal in the manner that he did and the reaction from the crowd," Arteta said.

"The players give us every day their reasons to trust them and to play them and to make sure that they feel part of that. We have an excellent group. The quality, obviously, is there.

"This is about learning from previous experiences. The way the team competed and understood what we had to do was really impressive. And now let's win the final."

While Arsenal set their sights on Wembley glory, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was left to rue the first major setback of his reign.

Rosenior had won six of his first seven matches in all competitions since arriving from Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca.

"We're disappointed not to go through, albeit against a very good team, but we can't let this set-back affect our future," he said.