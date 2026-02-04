×
Kenyan youngster Jack Ong'anya signs for Cadiz CF in Spain

By Robert Abong'o | Feb. 4, 2026
Jack Ong’anya has sealed a move to Cádiz CF in Spain’s Segunda División [Cadiz Mirandilla]

Kenyan football is adding another name to its growing list of exports after Jack Ong’anya sealed a move to Cádiz CF in Spain’s Segunda División, with the deal described as undisclosed in length.

The 21-year-old midfielder had been in Spain for trials in October 2025 and has since secured a transfer to the Cadiz squad, with Cádiz confirming the acquisition on Tuesday via a club statement.

Ong’anya returns to Europe after playing in Kenya for Sofapaka FC last season, having previously been part of KCB FC under Robert Matano.

The statement from Cádiz noted that the Kenyan midfielder “comes to reinforce the midfield of the yellow reserve team,” positioning him to work his way into Cadiz’s first team in due course.

He will join Cadiz’ reserve side, Cadiz B, as he continues his development.

The move comes as Cadiz sit mid-table in the Segunda División, currently 11th with 34 points from 24 games, ten points behind leaders Racing Santander.

Ong’anya is widely regarded for his performances at Kakamega High School before moving to Sofapaka, where he shone during his debut Kenyan Premier League season and earned a hat-trick against Tusker FC in a 7-1 victory.

This transfer follows a flurry of recent Kenyan football movements abroad, including Collins Sichenje’s switch to Charlton Athletic and Amos Wanjala’s move to Valencia CF, showing a rising trend of Kenyan players finding opportunities in Europe.

