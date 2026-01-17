AFC Leopards fight back to return to SPL summit

AFC Leopards defender Kayci Odhiambo celebrates with fans after their victory against APS Bomet at Nyayo Stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

AFC Leopards showed title mentality on Saturday after scoring two stoppage-time goals to edge out a stubborn APS Bomet 2-1 in a dramatic SportPesa Premier League match played at Nyayo Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 after 90 minutes, Leopards needed miracle to overturn a result that would have moved newbies APS Bomet out of the relegation zone.

Philip Wasai thought he had given Bomet a stunning win over Ingwe when he put the law enforcers ahead in the 84th minute, a lead they carried into additional time after the 90 minute.

However, Leopards who have been riding high with December Coach of the Month Fred Ambani on the touchline, did not give up when Christopher restored parity in the 96th minute.

A minute later, Ronald Sichenje sent Ingwe fans at Nyayo into a frenzy when he netted a last gasp winner to hand the league leaders a memorable win.

The victory took Ingwe's points tally to 33, three points more than archrivals Gor Mahia who play Mara Sugar at the same stadium on Sunday at (4 pm.

On the other hand, APS Bomet remained 16th in the standings with 14 points and deep in the relegation zone same as Sofapaka.

In Kisii, Ugandan international Bronson Nsugubo struck the sole goal as Shabana narrowly edged out relegation-fighting Sofapaka 1-0 at Gusii Stadium.

Nsugubo’s first half strike proved decisive as the Glamour Boys claimed only their third home win in eight league matches while Batoto ba Mungu slumped deep into the relegation mix.

Sofapaka walked into the contest staring down the barrel, winless in eight matches and searching for a lifeline to pull them away from the relegation zone.

The loss stretches the 2009 champions’ winless run to nine matches. Sofapaka have now scored 12 goals all season, conceded 18, and kept just four clean sheets, numbers that reflect a side struggling to find balance at both ends of the pitch.

The win lifts Shabana to third on the table with 27 points, while Sofapaka remain rooted in 17th place on 14 points, the pressure mounting with every passing round.

At St. Sebastian Park in Murang’a County, Bandari sealed back-to-back victories for the first time this season after registering their maiden away win of the 2025-2026 campaign that deepened Tusker’s woes.

It’s a perfect start for Bernard Mwalala, who maintains a 100 percent record in charge after joining the club from Shabana earlier this month.

Geoffrey Ojunga gave Bandari the lead in the 11th minute before Fabian Adikiny restored parity for the brewers three minutes later.

Amza Ngamchia sealed the win for Tusker with a goal in the 37th minute, a narrow advantage they defended till full time.

The win lifted to eighth with 23 points while Tusker remained sixth with 24 points.

Action resumes today where Gor Mahia will play Mara Sugar, Kakamega Homeboyz host bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu and Murang’a Seal face Bidco United.