Mathare United silence Ulinzi Stars to move further away from relegation zone

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 17, 2026

Mathare United ended the first leg of the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League on a high despite narrowly edging out Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Kasarani Annex on Friday.

Former AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwatta scored the winner that lifted the Slum Boys seven points further away from the relegation zone.

Makwatta who joined the club in the January transfer window from Bandari opened his account from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after sending Ulinzi goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo the wrong way.

The win for Mathare was their first in 2026, and took them 11th on the log with 21 points.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ulinzi, on the other hand, extended their winless run to the new year, remaining three points above the relegation zone in 14th place.

Action resumes on Saturday when AFC Leopards face off with APS Bomet at Nyayo Stadium.

Leopards sit second on the table with 30 points, level with leaders Gor Mahia but having played a match more and also with an inferior goal difference.

Victory would see them move top, at least for 24 hours, before Gor Mahia play tomorrow at the same stadium but against Mara Sugar.

This will be the first-ever meeting between AFC Leopards and APS Bomet in the league. The match brings together a side pushing for the title and another fighting to stay afloat.

APS Bomet are 16th on the table with 14 points and are winless in their last four matches, having lost twice and drawn twice. Their struggles have kept them in the relegation zone, and another defeat would deepen their troubles.

Other matches will see Shabana host Sofapaka at Gusii Stadium. Shabana are fourth with 24 points and remain firmly in the title race.

A win at home would strengthen their push for a top-three finish. Sofapaka, who sit 17th with 14 points, are also fighting relegation and will be desperate for points after a difficult run of results.

Tusker will face Bandari at St. Sebastian Park in another key fixture. Tusker are sixth with 24 points but have a negative goal difference, showing how tight and unpredictable their season has been

.

