Advantage Leopards and Gor as Homeboyz falter

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate after scoring against in a past match. [File]

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were handed a boost in their pursuit for the 2025-2026 title after Kakamega Homeboyz were stunned 2-1 by Bandari’s two stoppage-time goals in Saturday’s SportPesa Premier League match at KPA Sports Club.

At the same time, Murang’a Seal stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games and moved to eighth with 21 points after edging out Mathare United 2-0 thanks to goals from Victor Haki and Jackson Imbiakha at Kasarani Annex.

In Kericho, APS Bomet maintained their unbeaten record against Mara Sugar after holding the millers to a 1-1 draw at Green Stadium. However, the draw was not enough to get them out of the bottom three.

In Mombasa, Homeboyz headed into the encounter behind their headline 1-0 win over leaders Leopards last weekend, a win they needed to back this weekend to reclaim top spot.

However, it was head coach Bernard Mwalala who marked his return to the dockers with a statement win after seeing his side score two goals in stoppage time to steal the win at the death.

After stalemate first half, Homeboyz took the lead through Oliver Machaka in the 58th minute, a narrow advantage they protected till the 90th minute.

Just as they were hoping to journey back to Kakamega with maximum points, Mohammed Barisa restored parity in the 91st minute before Amza Ngamicha netted the winner a minute later to send wild celebration at KPA Sports Club.

The win, Bandari’s fourth of the campaign, lifted them to 10th in the standings with 20 points and seven points further away from the relegation zone.

The defeat leaves Homeboyz third on the log with 24 points, three points behind Leopards who will move six clear if they win against Tusker today at Nyayo Stadium when the two giants clash from 4pm.

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, who are two points above Homeboyz, can also open a five-point gap if they stop Shabana in a mouthwatering clash set for Gusii Stadium today from 2pm in Kisii.

Fresh from an emphatic 4–1 midweek victory over Kariobangi Sharks, K’Ogalo approach this fixture in confident mood and fully focused on collecting maximum points as the title race begins to take shape.

Currently second on the league table with 26 points from 13 matches, a win in Kisii could see K’Ogalo climb to the summit, depending on Ingwe’s result.

The numbers strongly back Gor Mahia’s ambitions. The team has been outstanding on the road this season, recording five wins and one draw in six away matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two.

That impressive away form will be crucial against a Shabana side that traditionally draws strong home support at Gusii Stadium.

Additionally, history also favours Gor Mahia in this fixture. Since Shabana’s return to the top flight two seasons ago, K’Ogalo remain unbeaten against them, registering three wins and one draw.

Overall, the two sides have met 40 times in league competition, with Gor Mahia claiming 25 victories, 11 draws, and only four defeats, while scoring 60 goals and conceding 22.

Other matches on Sunday will see Posta Rangers host bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex while Ulinzi Stars host wounded Nairobi United at Ulinzi Sports Complex.