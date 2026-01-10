×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Advantage Leopards and Gor as Homeboyz falter

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 10, 2026
Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate after scoring against in a past match. [File]

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were handed a boost in their pursuit for the 2025-2026 title after Kakamega Homeboyz were stunned 2-1 by Bandari’s two stoppage-time goals in Saturday’s SportPesa Premier League match at KPA Sports Club.

At the same time, Murang’a Seal stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games and moved to eighth with 21 points after edging out Mathare United 2-0 thanks to goals from Victor Haki and Jackson Imbiakha at Kasarani Annex.

In Kericho, APS Bomet maintained their unbeaten record against Mara Sugar after holding the millers to a 1-1 draw at Green Stadium. However, the draw was not enough to get them out of the bottom three.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In Mombasa, Homeboyz headed into the encounter behind their headline 1-0 win over leaders Leopards last weekend, a win they needed to back this weekend to reclaim top spot.

However, it was head coach Bernard Mwalala who marked his return to the dockers with a statement win after seeing his side score two goals in stoppage time to steal the win at the death.

After stalemate first half, Homeboyz took the lead through Oliver Machaka in the 58th minute, a narrow advantage they protected till the 90th minute.

Just as they were hoping to journey back to Kakamega with maximum points, Mohammed Barisa restored parity in the 91st minute before Amza Ngamicha netted the winner a minute later to send wild celebration at KPA Sports Club.

The win, Bandari’s fourth of the campaign, lifted them to 10th in the standings with 20 points and seven points further away from the relegation zone.

The defeat leaves Homeboyz third on the log with 24 points, three points behind Leopards who will move six clear if they win against Tusker today at Nyayo Stadium when the two giants clash from 4pm.

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, who are two points above Homeboyz, can also open a five-point gap if they stop Shabana in a mouthwatering clash set for Gusii Stadium today from 2pm in Kisii.

Fresh from an emphatic 4–1 midweek victory over Kariobangi Sharks, K’Ogalo approach this fixture in confident mood and fully focused on collecting maximum points as the title race begins to take shape.

Currently second on the league table with 26 points from 13 matches, a win in Kisii could see K’Ogalo climb to the summit, depending on Ingwe’s result.

The numbers strongly back Gor Mahia’s ambitions. The team has been outstanding on the road this season, recording five wins and one draw in six away matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two.

That impressive away form will be crucial against a Shabana side that traditionally draws strong home support at Gusii Stadium.

Additionally, history also favours Gor Mahia in this fixture. Since Shabana’s return to the top flight two seasons ago, K’Ogalo remain unbeaten against them, registering three wins and one draw.

Overall, the two sides have met 40 times in league competition, with Gor Mahia claiming 25 victories, 11 draws, and only four defeats, while scoring 60 goals and conceding 22.

Other matches on Sunday will see Posta Rangers host bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex while Ulinzi Stars host wounded Nairobi United at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kakamega Homeboyz SportPesa League Sportpesa Premier League
.

Latest Stories

Why Venezuela became pawn in Trump's global power play era
Why Venezuela became pawn in Trump's global power play era
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
3 hrs ago
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
Why Kenya's zero-tariff deal with China is up in the air
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KCPE stars shine brightly, maintain top scores in KCSE four years later
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
KCPE stars shine brightly, maintain top scores in KCSE four years later
Gachagua shadow looms as UDA holds party polls
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua shadow looms as UDA holds party polls
Where is Stella Taraja? A teacher allegedly taken from her house in Saudi Arabia
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Where is Stella Taraja? A teacher allegedly taken from her house in Saudi Arabia
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved