The Standard

Homeboyz eye top spot as APS Bomet seek to move out of relegation zone

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 10, 2026
Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate after scoring against in a past match. [File]

Kakamega Homeboyz will be seeking to move top of the SportPesa Premier League standings when they travel to face off against Bandari today at KPA Sports Club from 3pm.

Fresh from their impressive victory over league leader AFC Leopards last weekend, Homeboyz are currently third with 24 points, three points behind Ingwe.

A win over Bandari, who last beat them in 2023, will lift the Kakamega-based outfit to joint top with Leopards, who will face off against Tusker tomorrow at Nyayo Stadium (4pm).

Both teams have won one match in their last respective matches and today's encounter will not only be significant to Homeboyz but also Bandari who will move further away from the relegation zone.

The dockers are 13th with 17 points, four points above the danger zone currently occupied by Kariobangi Sharks, who are bottom with 12 points followed by Sofapaka and APS Bomet both tied on 13 points.

In Kericho, newbies APS Bomet will be keen to move out of the bottom three when they host Mara Sugar at Green Stadium from 3pm.

The law enforcers have never lost to Mara Sugar, with Bomet winning with identical 1-0 margins in their only two meetings played in the National Super League in 2022.

Despite poor form that has seen them win only one game in their last five, Bomet will be banking on their history to motivate them to three points they need to get out of the relegation zone.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Mathare United will hope to separate themselves from Murang'a Seal when the two teams tied on 18 points clash.

Tomorrow, all eyes will be at Gusii Stadium in Kisii when Gor Mahia visit to play Shabana. Last season, the match was marred by scenes of violence that left many fans injured.

However, Shabana has promised new security measures including specific stand allocation to Gor and Shabana fans with multiple security officers engaged to prevent last year's unfortunate events.

Other matches will see bottom-placed Sharks play Posta Rangers and Nairobi United play Ulinzi Stars. 

