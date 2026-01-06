Boulbina extra-time stunner takes Algeria through to AFCON quarter-finals

Algeria's forward Adil Boulbina scores his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 vs Democratic Republic of Congo at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on January 6, 2026. [Gabriel BOUYS / AFP]

A thunderous strike by substitute Adil Boulbina deep in extra time settled a tense encounter as Algeria beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The game at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat was edging towards a penalty shoot-out when Boulbina, a forward who plays club football in Qatar, was released on the left in the 119th minute and advanced into the area before unleashing a vicious strike into the net.

The moment of magic sparked wild celebrations within the ground, with the majority of the 18,837 fans in attendance backing Algeria.

The 2019 champions, who won all their group games, are looking like serious contenders to claim a third continental title but now face a fascinating quarter-final showdown with Victor Osimhen's Nigeria in Marrakesh on Saturday.

Boulbina was an unlikely hero, making just his second cameo appearance off the bench at the tournament having been included in the squad after featuring for the Algerian team at the recent Arab Cup in Qatar.

"I have always dreamed of playing for the national team. It is the ambition of every Algerian to play for their country and do well," said Boulbina, who was in tears at the end.

"I had my chance and scored and the most important thing is that we won and qualified for the next round."

The outcome is a painful one for the Congolese, who came into the AFCON with big ambitions and had been hoping to set up another clash with Nigeria having defeated the Super Eagles on penalties in a World Cup qualifying play-off in November.

The Leopards will now at least be able to console themselves with the fact they have an intercontinental play-off to come in March, where a win against either New Caledonia or Jamaica will see them qualify for a first World Cup since 1974.

"We are obviously disappointed with the outcome. I thought it was a top-level game between two really good sides," said DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre.

"The players gave everything. We fought to the end but unfortunately it was not enough."

Super sub

Algeria, having already guaranteed a berth at the finals in North America, remain focused for now on going all the way in Morocco.

The match itself, between two of the continent's leading nations, had the makings of the tie of the round but never quite lived up to its billing.

There was a lack of quality in the final third from both sides despite all the attacking talent on the pitch, with neither captain Riyad Mahrez nor the thrilling Ibrahim Maza lasting 90 minutes for Vladimir Petkovic's Algerian team.

Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe headed just wide from a corner for DR Congo and Maza fired narrowly past the goal from the edge of the box at the other end in the first half.

An Edo Kayembe shot fizzed in from range that forced a good save from Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane was the closest either team came in the second half as the match drifted to extra time.

Algeria had been the more consistently threatening team though, and began to turn the screw in the extra half-hour, with Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi saving well from Fares Chaibi and Baghdad Bounedjah in quick succession in the 111th minute.

But a shoot-out appeared inevitable until Ramiz Zerrouki and Boulbina, who both emerged from the bench together in the second half of extra time, combined for the winning goal.

Zerrouki released Boulbina with a terrific pass in behind, and the 22-year-old Al-Duhail player did the rest.