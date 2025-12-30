×
Tanzania finally end 45-year wait to reach AFCON knockout stages after draw with Tunisia

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 30, 2025
Tanzania's Feisal Salum celebrates with teammmates after scoring in the Africa Cup of Nations Group vs Tunisia at Rabat Olympic Stadium in Rabat on December 30, 2025.  [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Tanzania have made history by reaching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 knockout stage for the first time after fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw with Tunisia in Rabat, ending a 45-year wait since their maiden appearance at the tournament.

Feisal Salum’s second-half equaliser proved decisive after Ismael Gharbi had given Tunisia the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

The Taifa Stars, who first featured at AFCON in 1980, advanced despite still searching for a maiden tournament win. Two draws and a single defeat were enough to carry them into the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, edging out Angola on goals scored.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, behind Nigeria, who that topped the table with a perfect record.

Elsewhere in Group C, already-qualified Super Eagles underlined their dominance with a 3-1 win over 10-man Uganda in Fe.

Raphael Onyedika scored twice after the Ugandans were reduced to ten following a red card for goalkeeper Salim Magoola.

