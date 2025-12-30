Tanzania finally end 45-year wait to reach AFCON knockout stages after draw with Tunisia

Tanzania's Feisal Salum celebrates with teammmates after scoring in the Africa Cup of Nations Group vs Tunisia at Rabat Olympic Stadium in Rabat on December 30, 2025. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Tanzania have made history by reaching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 knockout stage for the first time after fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw with Tunisia in Rabat, ending a 45-year wait since their maiden appearance at the tournament.

Feisal Salum’s second-half equaliser proved decisive after Ismael Gharbi had given Tunisia the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

The Taifa Stars, who first featured at AFCON in 1980, advanced despite still searching for a maiden tournament win. Two draws and a single defeat were enough to carry them into the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, edging out Angola on goals scored.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, behind Nigeria, who that topped the table with a perfect record.

Elsewhere in Group C, already-qualified Super Eagles underlined their dominance with a 3-1 win over 10-man Uganda in Fe.

Raphael Onyedika scored twice after the Ugandans were reduced to ten following a red card for goalkeeper Salim Magoola.