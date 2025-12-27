×
History as Kisumu hosts first beach football camp

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 27, 2025
National junior team players Patience Asiko (right) and Marion Serenge in action during the inaugural Kisumu Beach Soccer Camp at Rapogi Primary School in Seme. [Oray Football Academy]

The inaugural Kisumu Beach Soccer Camp has been termed a success after attracting over 80 participants aged between 7 and 17 years.

The four-day event organised by Oray Football Academy, held on December 17-20 at Rapogi Primary School in Seme, marked the official introduction of the sport to Western Kenya.

Oray Football Academy emerged the winners after beating Smartladies 6-3 in the final of a tournament which was graced by a number of national junior team players led by Lorna Faith, Patience Asiko, Marion Serenge and Faith Boke, among other players from Zetech University and Kenyatta University. The boys’ title was won by Kolenyo FC.

According to former Kenya U20 striker Vivian Oray, who is also the founder of Oray Football Academy, the main goal of the camp was to introduce the game in the region.

The tournament also identified some upcoming talent like Roselyn Anyango, Mitchelle Adhiambo, Ann Beverlyn Adhiambo, Emmaculate Otieno and Christine Atieno.

Oray, who currently features for the United States of America women’s national team, expects the second edition to be bigger and more exciting. She is a former Butere Girls High School football captain.

“We are extremely encouraged by the success of this beach soccer tournament. The turnout exceeded our expectations, especially for a first edition. Most of the participants were players from the youth national team and local emerging talents,” said Oray.

“The energy from the players, officials, and the community confirmed that beach soccer has strong potential to grow in this region. This tournament has laid a solid foundation for future editions.”

Promising youngster Roselyn Anyango, who won the Golden Boot with seven goals, was equally pleased with her performance in the first edition. 

.

.

.

