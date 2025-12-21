Shabana move joint top as Gor Mahia seek redemption against Naibois

Gor Mahia forward Ebenezer Adu celebrates scoring against Sofapaka during their SportPesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium on September 27, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Shabana moved joint top of the SportPesa Premier League with Gor Mahia after thrashing KCB 3-1 on Friday at Kasarani Stadium as the battle for positions continues this weekend with crucial fixtures at both ends of the table.

Kelvin Etemesi scored the bankers' consolation goal in the defeat where Kevin Omundi, Humphrey Obino, Ezekiah Omuri netted for the Glamour Boys.

Victory lifted the Gusii-based club 23 points same as record champions Gor who will be out to settle an old score when they face Nairobi United today Dandora Stadium.

Top due to their superior goal difference of seven goals compared to Shabana's five, Gor have won seven games, drawn two and lost three, giving them a narrow edge over a tightly packed chasing pack that includes KCB, AFC Leopards, Kenya Police, Tusker and Posta Rangers, all separated by just two points.

For K’Ogalo, this fixture carries extra meaning. The two sides met once last season in the FKF Cup final, where Nairobi United shocked Gor Mahia 2-1.

That historic win earned Nairobi United a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup, where they are currently competing in the group stages. For Gor, the defeat still stings, and this league meeting offers a chance for redemption.

Gor midfielder Mark Shaban says the team is focused on correcting past mistakes.

“We respect Nairobi United because they beat us when it mattered most, but this is a different competition and a different moment,” Shaban said.

“We have prepared well, and the key for us is to stay disciplined, move the ball quickly and take our chances. Everyone in the squad understands what this game means.”

Nairobi United come into the match placed 11th on the table with 16 points from 10 games. While their league form has been mixed, their ability to rise on big occasions makes them dangerous opponents, especially against a Gor side that will carry the weight of expectation as league leaders.

At the same time, APS Bomet welcome Tusker to Kericho Green Stadium. Tusker, fifth with 21 points from 14 matches, cannot afford to drop points as the title race remains crowded.

APS Bomet, 15th with 13 points, will be desperate for a positive result to pull away from the relegation zone.

Bandari will also be at home, taking on Mathare United in Mbaraki. Bandari are 13th with 14 points, while Mathare sit 10th on 18 points. Both sides see this fixture as an opportunity to climb into the top half before the busy festive period.