×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sports migration: Why African footballers dream about China

By The Conversation | Dec. 18, 2025

 

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba of Shanghai Shenhua fields the ball, before his team beat Liaoning Whowin 3-0, in the Chinese Super League (CSL) match in Shanghai on September 15, 2012. [AFP]

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

China Africa China-Africa Relations African Footballers in China
.

Latest Stories

Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
9 mins ago
Like Uhuru, Ruto now knows presidency is not a bed of roses
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
9 mins ago
Stop lying to mothers; there's nothing like safe abortion
Opinion
By Eda JB Tatu
9 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane 9 mins ago
How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
By Lewis Nyaundi 9 mins ago
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
By George Sayagie 9 mins ago
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
By Edwin Nyarangi 9 mins ago
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved