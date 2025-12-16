×
The Standard

Teams shoot without missing as some fly without perching

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 16, 2025
An iHlolanyama bird takes off at Ulinzi Sports Complex as Ulinzi Stars and KCB resume their SportPesa Premier League match, December 11, 2021. [File, Standard]

The 2025–26 SportPesa Premier League is shaping up to be one of the most open seasons in many years.

After more than a decade of familiar patterns, the table shows a league where no team can relax and no giant feels untouchable.

This new reality is a sharp contrast to the past. Since 2011, Gor Mahia and Tusker shared the league titles between themselves, with Gor winning nine and Tusker four.

That era ended last season when Kenya Police broke the cycle. Now, belief has spread across the league.

With just nine points separating leaders Kenya Police and the bottom three, the title race and relegation battle are tightly packed into a narrow margin of three games.

Police sit top of the standings with 21 points from 11 matches. The defending champions have quietly worked their way into the lead, and despite changing coaches, they have shown the same discipline and belief that carried them to the championship last season.

Police ended the long dominance of Gor Mahia and Tusker, and this season look determined to prove that their success was not a fluke. Their steady form has kept them ahead, but only just.

Tusker are level on points with Police, also on 21, though they have played two more matches. After a slow start to the season, the brewers have found their rhythm and returned to the title conversation.

Their rise back into contention has added more pressure at the top, reminding everyone why they have been one of the most successful clubs in the league era.

Gor Mahia, the record champions, are third on 20 points. For many years, Gor were used to leading the league from start to finish, setting the pace and forcing others to chase. That is no longer the case.

This season, Gor look vulnerable. They have dropped points early, and while they remain firmly in the race, they are now one of several teams believing they can win the title, not the team everyone fears.

Homeboyz and Posta Rangers are also on 20 points, sitting fourth and fifth respectively. Their presence near the top underlines how crowded the race has become.

Just below them are Shabana on 19 points and AFC Leopards and KCB on 18. A good run of results could lift any of these teams into first place within a few weeks.

The middle and lower half of the table tells of a similar story. From Mara Sugar in ninth with 17 points, to Sofapaka in 17th with 12 points, the differences are quite minimal.

