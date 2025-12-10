×
RB Leipzig appoint first woman CEO in German football

By AFP | Dec. 10, 2025
Tatjana Haenni speaking during the Sports business conference SpoBis at the CCH Congress Center in Hamburg. [David Inderlied/Kirchner-Media /Picture-Alliance via AFP]

RB Leipzig have appointed Tatjana Haenni as the club's new chief executive, making her the first woman club boss in German football history.

The 59-year-old Swiss will take over on January 1 and will head Leipzig's management board.

A former footballer, Haenni made 23 appearances for the Swiss national team. Since retiring, she has taken up sports administration roles at UEFA, FIFA and the Swiss Football Association (SFV).

"I can't wait to get started in January and to get to know the club on a deeper level," Haenni said in a statement released Wednesday.

"Together, we want to continue what is already a successful path and achieve our ambitious goals."

First promoted to the top flight in 2016, RB Leipzig have won two German Cups and made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2020.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took over as Red Bull global head of football in January 2025, overseeing the multi-club network which includes clubs in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York and Bragantino.

