AFC Leopards end Mashemeji Derby drought with 1-0 win over Gor Mahia

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 7, 2025
Victor Otieno of AFC Leopards SC contests for the ball with Enock Morrison of Gor Mahia FC during their Sportpesa League 98th Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium on December 7, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

AFC Leopards finally tasted Mashemeji Derby success today after edging Gor Mahia 1-0 in a tense encounter at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe coach Fred Ambani maintained his unbeaten run against their arch-rivals as he guided his team to victory in the 98th edition of the derby. 

In a match packed with intensity and tension, the decisive moment came in the 25th minute when Ingwe's Julius Masaba pounced on a rebound to slot home after Gor Mahia goalkeeper Bryne Omondi parried Tyson Otieno’s low drive.

Debutant James Kinyanjui broke free down the left to beat Bryton Onyona and teed up Tyson, whose shot set up Masaba for the finish. Leopards had threatened early, and Victor Omune’s two-minute chance from Kayci Odhiambo’s pass ended with a miscontrol that kept the scoreline level for a time.

K'Ogalo could not impose their usual rhythm. Austin Odhiambo, often the creative hub for K’Ogalo, was tightly marked by a Leopards midfield anchored by Musa Oundo and Kayci Odhiambo, and he was substituted late due to injury, disrupting the team's flow.

The closest the green army came before halftime was Enock Morrison’s long-range effort that went wide, on a day when they struggled to conjure meaningful chances in the final third.

The second half saw Gor push for a response, introducing Alpha Onyango, Patrick Essombe, and Shariff Musa in a bid to wrest control and inject late drama. Leopards remained compact and disciplined at the back, with Humphrey Katasi testing little; their defence withstood wave after wave of Gor attacking forays.

As stoppage time approached, Shariff Musa had a golden opportunity to seal it for Leopards but fired over from close range, sealing a victory that felt earned and emotionally resonant for Leopards supporters.

The win lifts AFC Leopards to sixth place with 17 points, while Gor Mahia slip to second with 19 points, missing the chance to reclaim the top spot.

.

.

.

