Kenya Police Bullets face off with Ulinzi Starlets

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Dec. 6, 2025
Ulinzi Starlets' Sheril Andiba (left) and Diana Wacera of Kenya Police Bullets in a past FKF Women's Premier League match at Police Sacco Stadium.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning FKF Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets will lock horns with Ulinzi Starlets tomorrow at Police Sacco Stadium.

Unbeaten Bullets will be looking to extend their flawless run and register their sixth win. They are in great form and top the table with 15 points from five outings, having scored 24 goals and conceded just two.

The soldiers, on the other hand, are fifth with 11 points from seven matches. They have won three, drawn two and lost two and will be out to ensure that they don’t drop more points in order to remain in the title race.

Today, Kibera Soccer Women will welcome Kisumu Allstarlets at Marists University Grounds. The two sides that are currently in the bottom three will have everything to fight for as they try to salvage their campaigns. Winless Allstarlets, who lead from the wrong end of the standings with one point from seven encounters, will be chasing their first win.

Kibera, placed third from the bottom, will be out to secure their second victory. They have five points from six outings. Soccer Assassins will entertain second-placed Trinity Starlets at Mumboha Stadium in Luanda. Trinity, who are frontrunners for this season’s gong, will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten run, while Assassins will be seeking to bag maximum points so they can move up from their current eighth place.

At Bungoma National Polytechnic, hosts Bungoma Queens will tackle Zetech University Sparks. The two sides are placed sixth and seventh on the log and separated by one point after seven rounds of matches. Sparks have won three, drawn two, and lost two and have 11 points, whereas Bungoma have 10 from three wins, a draw, and three losses.

Former champions Vihiga Queens will be in Nairobi to play their hosts Kayole Starlet at Stima Club Grounds. A win for Vihiga will see them push third-placed Kayole down the table and move into the top three up from their current fourth place. In the last encounter today, second from the bottom Kisped Queens will take on debutants Gideon Starlets at Moi Stadium Kisumu. 

