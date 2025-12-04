×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mashemeji Derby: Vendors to pay Sh500 to access gates at Nyayo Stadium, parking set at Sh100

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 4, 2025
Nyayo Stadium during the Mashemeji Derby in March 2025. [Robert Abong'o, Standard]

Nyayo Stadium will operate under tighter entry, parking, and vendor rules for the Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards this Sunday.

Gor Mahia, as the hosts, have announced a series of measures aimed at regulating crowd flow, safety, and revenue for the high-profile SportPesa Premier League clash, originally slated for last weekend but postponed due to venue concerns.

Key details released by Gor Mahia secretary-general Nicanor Arum include:

Parking: Spectators will pay a minimum of Sh100 to park their vehicles at Nyayo Stadium.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Gates and attendance: Only 18,000 fans will be admitted, roughly 78% of the stadium’s capacity, in line with Sports Kenya guidelines for high-risk fixtures.

Vendor access: Food and beverage vendors who wish to sell inside the stadium must pay a minimum fee of Sh500.

Security and staffing: The club plans to deploy 130 stewards, 100 from Gor Mahia and 30 from AFC Leopards, to help manage safety and crowd control. Over 300 police officers from various units (regular police, Administration Police, General Service Unit, and the traffic department) will be on duty for the match.

Pre-match meetings: Arum explained that after paying for the facility, Sports Kenya required three pre-event meetings before Sunday to finalise hosting arrangements. The club has already held one session on Tuesday, with additional meetings planned for tomorrow and Saturday.

Parking safety measures: Arum assured that safe and secure parking arrangements are in place for attendees.

Curtain-raiser: Fans will have an earlier opportunity to enjoy football entertainment, with a women’s derby between Gor Mahia Queens and AFC Leopards Queens kicking off the day at 11:30 am, followed by the main event, with gates opening at 9:00 am. Attendees will also be treated to a performance by Ohangla artist Musa Jakadala.

On-field safety considerations echo past concerns from a Mashemeji Derby held at Nyayo on March 30, which drew crowds beyond capacity. Organisers say they are watching attendance closely and are implementing crowd-control measures to ensure a smooth and secure experience for supporters.

Additionally, beverage vendors will be required to serve drinks in plastic cups to minimise risk, with a prohibition on selling beverages in containers that could be repurposed as projectiles.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nyayo Stadium Mashemeji Derby Gor Mahia AFC Leopards
.

Latest Stories

Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
45 mins ago
Governor Mutuma recounts interaction with slain Meru blogger
Courts
By Kimaku Chege
45 mins ago
Second case filed against Mombasa's Sh17b waste tender
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
By Josphat Thiong’o and George Njunge 45 mins ago
NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
By Kamau Muthoni 45 mins ago
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 45 mins ago
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
By Mercy Kahenda 45 mins ago
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved