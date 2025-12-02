Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison involved in car accident with days left to Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison was involved in a car accident. [Belvine Omondi, Facebook]

Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison was involved in a car accident while en route to training this morning.

The incident comes days ahead of the highly anticipated Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards, which is set to take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Nyayo Stadium.

The Ghanaian midfielder is the fifth Gor Mahia player to endure a road incident this week, joining assistant captain Austine Odhiambo, top scorer Felix Oluoch, defender Joshua Onyango, and midfielder Fidel Origa.

Gor Mahia’s head coach, Charles Akonnor, confirmed that all affected players have been cleared and returned to training.

“We are thankful to God that all the boys who got involved in the accident are healthy. Today was their first day back in training and everyone is in good shape. It was a situation that could have taken someone out of the squad, but we are set and very ready as we prepare for the upcoming match," Akonnor said.

Sources close to Morrison indicate that he is stable and reports are that he should not miss the derby.

Medical evaluations, including X-rays, reportedly show no serious injuries.

Gor Mahia issued an official update, noting that the midfielder sustained a calf injury in the accident but stressed that there were no fractures.

“Midfielder Enock Morrison sustained a calf injury in an accident en-route to training. Medical update is positive, no fractures. He is able to walk and has been discharged. Wishing him a speedy recovery," said the club.

With the derby set to take place on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium, kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm local time. Gor Mahia will be looking to leverage home advantage and extend their momentum in the season as they face arch-rivals AFC Leopards.