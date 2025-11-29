Champs Police, Homeboyz aim for top spot as Gor not in action

Kenya Police Edward Omondi play against Sofapaka amidst SportPesa Premier League at Police SACCO Stadium, Nov 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Kenya Police have a golden chance to climb to the summit of the SportPesa Premier League when they host Shabana tomorrow at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The champions come into the weekend sitting third with 17 points, just two behind leaders Gor Mahia, who will not play after the Mashemeji Derby was postponed due to lack of a suitable venue.

The much-anticipated derby which was originally set for today at Nyayo Stadium, was moved to December 7 after the facility was taken over for a government function.

Kasarani Stadium, which was the main venue, is also unavailable as Nairobi United prepare to host their CAF Confederation Cup match there.

With Gor resting this weekend, both Police and Homeboyz are ready to take full advantage.

Police, enjoying three straight wins, have grown sharper and more confident in recent weeks.

The 3-2 victory over Bidco United in their rescheduled midweek match displayed their title credentials especially coming out of a disappointing CAF Champions League qualifiers campaign.

Another win tomorrow will move them to 20 points, one above Gor Mahia, and top of the table for the first time this season.

However, Shabana will not be easy opponents. The Glamour Boys are ninth on the table with 12 points and are slowly finding their rhythm after a mixed start.

Second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz, who sit on 18 points, also have their eyes firmly on the top.

They play KCB at Bukhungu tomorrow, knowing that a win could send them to the summit.

Homeboyz have looked strong this season, losing only twice in ten matches. Their home form has been reliable, and with a passionate crowd behind them, they will feel confident.

KCB, on the other hand, remain stuck in 13th place with 11 points and are desperate for consistency.

Today’s fixtures will shape both the top and bottom ends of the league table.

Tusker, currently 10th with 12 points, travel to Awendo to face Mara Sugar, who are 12th with 11 points. Both teams have been inconsistent and need a win to push closer to the top half.

At Kasarani Annex, Sofapaka host APS Bomet in a crucial relegation fight. Sofapaka sit 14th with 11 points, just three above the drop zone.

APS Bomet, placed 17th with eight points, arrive full of confidence after shocking Gor Mahia 4-1 last weekend—the biggest upset of the season so far.

Another strong performance could lift them out of the relegation zone and put pressure on Murang’a Seal and Kariobangi Sharks.

Murang’a Seal, who are 16th with ten points, host bottom-placed Sharks in another important match tomorrow.

A win for Muranga could finally move them out of danger, while Sharks—on just seven points—desperately need a turning point in their poor season.