Relegation-threatened APS Bomet stun Gor Mahia 4-1 to move off bottom of the table

Hansel Ochieng scored a hat trick as APS Bomet shocked league leaders Gor Mahia 4–1 at Nyayo Stadium, a result that lifted the struggling side out of the relegation zone and left Gor facing tough questions ahead of their derby against AFC Leopards this weekend.

Gor Mahia had perfectly started the match, taking the lead early through George Amonno.

The forward showed great composure in front of the goal to score his first goal since joining the club three months ago, a moment that lifted the fans and seemed to set the tone for a comfortable afternoon.

With the advantage, Gor controlled the match for long spells, knocking the ball around confidently and keeping APS Bomet pinned in their own half.

But as the first half progressed, APS Bomet slowly grew into the game. Their persistence paid off when they were awarded a penalty after a foul inside the box. Ochieng stepped forward and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the score.

The goal sparked a shift in momentum, and just minutes later, Ochieng struck again from open play, turning in a quick effort that stunned the home crowd and put Bomet 2–1 ahead going into the break.

Gor Mahia made several early substitutions in the second half, bringing on fresh legs in search of a comeback.

However, APS Bomet looked sharper, moving the ball swiftly and defending with determination. Even with improved attacking moves from Musa Shariff and other Gor forwards, the visitors stayed solid at the back.

In the 75th minute, Ochieng completed his hat-trick with a calm finish, stretching the lead to 3–1 and leaving Gor in real trouble.

Rodgers Kipkemoi then sealed the victory late in the 87th minute, completing a famous 4–1 win for APS Bomet.

With the defeat, Gor stay top on 19 points, while APS Bomet move up to 17th with eight points, giving their survival hopes new life. [Washington Onyango]