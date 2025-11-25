×
FIFA, Saudi Fund for Development ink Sh129 billion deal to support sports infrastructure in developing nations

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 25, 2025
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and SFD’s Chief Executive Officer, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad [FIFA]

Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and FIFA have joined forces to spearhead a transformative push for sports infrastructure in developing nations, unveiling a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that could channel up to USD 1 billion (Sh129 billion) in concessional loans.

The funding is earmarked for the construction and rehabilitation of sports stadiums and essential surrounding facilities across FIFA’s 211 member associations.

The collaboration aims to harness sports as a driver of economic growth, social inclusion, and community development.

By focusing on developing countries, the programme aims to help FIFA member nations invest in multi-sport venues that meet international standards and serve as vibrant hubs for education, recreation, and local commerce.

Independent analyses have underscored the broader economic footprint of sport, with global estimates suggesting the sports sector accounts for close to 2% of world GDP. The initiative seeks to translate that impact into tangible benefits creating jobs, boosting local businesses, attracting tourism, and fostering social cohesion by giving youth safe spaces to train, compete, and engage with their communities.

Under the MoU, SFD and FIFA will work closely with national authorities to design, finance, and implement stadium projects and related infrastructure. The concessional loans are intended to act as seed funding, encouraging further participation from development institutions, private sector partners, and regional organisations. The approach is designed to be scalable, to strengthen local capacity and build resilient economies through sustainable sports development.

SFD’s Chief Executive Officer, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, framed the move as a recognition that sport is a powerful engine for development. “Sport is more than competition, it’s a catalyst for development and inclusion. Through concessional financing, we are helping countries build the infrastructure they need to unlock potential, empower young people, and strengthen communities for generations to come,” he said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressed the global reach of the initiative. “FIFA's role is to develop football worldwide, and many of our member associations require additional support for the infrastructure necessary to host competitions. Through this MoU with the Saudi Fund for Development, up to USD 1 billion will be made available via concessional loans to finance the construction and enhancement of FIFA-certified stadiums,” Infantino stated. He added that the partnership represents a crucial step in ensuring member associations have world-class facilities to make football more globally accessible.

The SFD, which has a five-decade track record of development work, notes that its portfolio includes more than 800 projects worth over USD 22 billion across 100 countries. The new collaboration with FIFA positions sports infrastructure as a central component of its development agenda, aligning with broader goals of promoting health, tourism, and community resilience.

