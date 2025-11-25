K'Ogalo leads, the rest follows as Premier League picks up pace

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia once again remain top of the SportPesa Premier League after 10 rounds, displaying dominance and consistency by grinding out wins even when the chemistry and game plan fail to work.

Gor are so good this season that they sit top despite playing two games less than majority of the chasing pack.

Over the weekend, the leaders picked a narrow and gritty 1-0 win over Tusker in their historic 100th league meeting, their sixth win of the season that leaves them top with 19 points.

Today, Gor will have the chance to move four points clear and with a game to spare when the play bottom placed and newbies APS Bomet in a rescheduled match set for Nyayo Stadium from 4pm.

And after delivering another stellar show last Saturday, Gor Mahia goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo praised the collective effort that secured the crucial win.

Reflecting on the encounter, Omondi acknowledged the intensity of the battle and the quality of the opposition.

“The game was tough. The opponents gave us a hard time because Tusker is also a big team. Everybody is fighting for a positive result, but the good thing is that we eased the pressure by getting the maximum points,” Omondi told the club’s media.

Omondi, who has grown in confidence this season, credited the strong unity within the goalkeeping department and the defensive unit for the team’s resilience.

“As keepers, we are really pushing each other, and the backline has been very good. They protect me from a lot of shots and action. It’s all about the team spirit and how we push each other.”

The goalkeeper also took time to appreciate the supporters who turned up in numbers and created an electric atmosphere throughout the match.

“The fans are a big factor. They keep pushing us to victory,” he added.

All eyes will be Gor who will be playing the Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards on Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium from 3pm.

The derby was moved forward due to venue technicalities on the earlier date set for Sunday, with Nairobi United taking over Kasarani Stadium earlier ear marked to host the high-intense match.

Naibois will host AS Maniema Union in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz sit second on the table with 18 points, having played 10 matches followed by AFC Leopards who have 14 points same as defending champions Kenya Police.

Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks and APS Bomet occupy the bottom three spots.

2025/2026 SportPesa Premier League standings

1. Gor Mahia– 19 pts – 8 GP

2. Homeboyz– 18 pts – 10 GP

3. AFC Leopards– 14 pts – 9 GP

4. Kenya Police– 14 pts – 7 GP

5. Bidco United– 13 pts – 9 GP

6. Posta Rangers– 13 pts – 10 GP

7. Nairobi United– 12 pts – 6 GP

8. Shabana – 12 pts – 9 GP

9. Tusker – 12 pts – 10 GP

10. Bandari – 11 pts – 9 GP

11. Mara Sugar – 11 pts – 9 GP

12. Sofapaka – 11 pts – 9 GP

13. KCB – 11 pts – 9 GP

14. Mathare United – 11 pts – 10 GP

15. Murang’a Seal – 10 pts – 10 GP

16. Ulinzi Stars – 9 pts – 9 GP

17. Kariobangi Sharks – 7 pts – 9 GP

18. APS Bomet FC – 5 pts – 8 GP