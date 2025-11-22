K'Ogalo move four-points clear at the top, Ingwe seek redemption today

Bryton Onyona (Left) of Gor Mahia FC contests for the ball with Yageen Muteheli of Tusker FC during the Sportpesa League match at Kasarani Stadium on November 22, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Gor Mahia extended their lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League after narrowly edging out Tusker 1-0 in Friday`s match at Kasarani Stadium.

A seventh-minute own-goal gift saw the record Kenyan champions stretch their lead to 19 points in eight matches, four points ahead of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz, who will host Posta Rangers Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium.

At the same time, defending champions Kenya Police moved third in the standings after defeating Mathare United 1-0, while KCB ended their six-match winless streak after beating Mara Sugar with a similar scoreline in Migori.

The match pitting Bidco United and Bandari witnessed no goals as the two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at St. Sebastian Park.

At Kasarani, a mix-up between Collins Odhiambo and his goalkeeper Brian Opondo resulted in an early goal for K’Ogalo.

Odhiambo’s back pass towards the goalkeeper was missed by Opondo, who could only watch the ball hit the back of the net and hand Gor a 1-0 lead, a slender lead they defended for the remainder of the match.

With a game in hand, Gor sit comfortably at the top, while Tusker drop to eighth with 12 points, having played 10 matches, two more than the leaders.

However, Gor coach Charles Akonnor will not be a man with peace despite being at the top because defending champions Police announced their arrival in the top four after their fourth win of the season and with three games in hand.

Following their exit from the CAF Champions League, Police have picked up three wins in five matches, losing only to Gor Mahia and drawing with Posta Rangers.

Harambee Stars full-back Abud Omar's strike in the 27th minute at Police Sacco Stadium was enough for the champions to collect maximum points against Mathare, condemning the Slum Boys to their fifth defeat of the campaign.

While Police moved right into the title race, sitting third with 14 points, Mathare slipped to 14th with 11 points, two points above the relegation zone.

In Awendo, Robert Matano was handed a sigh of relief after the bankers ended their six-match winless streak.

A first-minute goal from December Kisakah earned the bankers all three points in Awendo, condemning Mara Sugar to their second defeat of the campaign.

The bankers on the other hand moved two points clear of the danger zone, sitting 13th with 11 points same as Mara who are 11th on the table courtesy of goal difference.

Shabana (ninth), Bandari (10th), Mara Sugar, Sofapaka (12th), KCB and Mathare United are all tied on 11 points.

Action will resume today with Murang’a Seal welcoming Shabana in Murang'a, Kariobangi Sharks playing AFC Leopards at Kasarani while Sofapaka will entertain Ulinzi Stars at Police Sacco on Saturday.