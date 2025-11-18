Harambee Stars hope to shine as Senegal provide ultimate test

Harambee Stars held a training session at the Police Sacco Grounds ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars will continue with their rebuilding journey today from 6pm when they play African giants Senegal in an international friendly at the Mardan Stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

While Senegal have already booked their ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Kenya are using these high-pressure matches to prepare a team for the future capable of competing at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which the country will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

According to head coach Benni McCarthy, Kenya will be using every opportunity to mold a team capable of competing with the continent’s best.

That is why playing Senegal means more than a regular friendly for the Tanzania based midfielder Duke Abuya.

Abuya, who featured in the recent 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea, believes the challenge could not have come at a better time, stating that to build confidence and rhythm, playing top-level opponents are exactly what they need.

“Looking at the previous game, we could have scored even one goal and, given how they scored, we could have emerged as victors,” Abuya said.

“But now we are focusing on the game against Senegal, and I hope that whatever chance we create, because we are creating chances, we shall utilise even just one.”

For him, the Senegal match is an opportunity to measure Kenya’s progress.

The Yanga SC star believes facing the likes of former UEFA Champions League champion Sadio Mane and Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson will inspire the team if not the younger players.

He believes sharing the pitch with some of Africa’s biggest stars will give the team confidence.

“Senegal are like the African champions, so it will be a tight game. We are going there as underdogs, and it’s a great feeling to share the same pitch with the likes of Mane. It gives us the confidence that we can also compete at the highest possible level,” he added.

His teammate, Marvin Nabwire, agrees that the team must look at the bigger picture.

The Kenya Police midfielder was one of the bright spots in the Equatorial Guinea match and insists that despite the defeat, there were signs that this is a team that is slowly coming together.

“The Equatorial Guinea game was good, everyone played well,” Nabwire said.

“In most moments, we were in the opposition half, and the only thing we got wrong was not utilizing our chances.”

Nabwire echoed Abuya’s sentiment that the team is learning from these friendlies and sees Senegal as the next important test.

He acknowledged that the Lions of Teranga are full of established stars, many playing in top European leagues, and are admired by Kenyan players. But, he said, admiration will not stop them from competing.