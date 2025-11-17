×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Benni McCarthy: For I know the plans I have for you...plans to give a future

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 17, 2025

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy instructs his players during a training session as the team finalised its preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Police Sacco Stadium on July 30, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Since Benni McCarthy’s appointment as Harambee Stars head coach, he has wasted no time reshaping the identity of the national team.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Benni McCarthy Harambee Stars
.

Latest Stories

Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
5 hrs ago
Urgent steps needed to save our landscapes
Opinion
By Humphrey Kariuki
5 hrs ago
Scholars warn Kenya's energy boom poses hidden threat to birds
Environment & Climate
By Otuma Ongalo
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
By Bernard Sanga 5 hrs ago
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved