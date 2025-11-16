Mathare United stun Kakamega Homeboyz to deny them top spot in SportPesa Premier League

Kakamega Homeboyz missed a golden chance to go top of the SportPesa Premier League after suffering a costly 2–0 defeat to Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium.
Homeboyz needed just a single point to replace 21-time champions Gor Mahia, but the setback now leaves them stuck in second place with 15 points.
Mathare United took the lead in the 53rd minute when Homeboyz defender Eugine Ochieng inadvertently turned the ball into his own net under heavy pressure from Nyawir.
Homeboyz almost responded three minutes later through Juma, whose close-range effort flashed wide of the post.
Mathare doubled their advantage in the 65th minute after a brilliant link-up between their star duo Masika and Nyawir, with Donald Ange heading the second goal.
The defeat stretches Homeboyz winless run to three matches, piling pressure on head coach Patrick Odhiambo, who admitted his side must regroup quickly.
Elsewhere, Bandari secured their second win of the season after beating Sofapaka 2–0 at home, while Mara Sugar forced Posta Rangers to a 1–1 draw.