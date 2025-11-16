Mathare United stun Kakamega Homeboyz to deny them top spot in SportPesa Premier League

Mathare United players celebrate after scoring the winning goal vs ‎‎Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani Stadium.on November 15, 2025 [Mathare United]

‎‎Kakamega Homeboyz missed a golden chance to go top of the SportPesa Premier League after suffering a costly 2–0 defeat to Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium.

‎Homeboyz needed just a single point to replace 21-time champions Gor Mahia, but the setback now leaves them stuck in second place with 15 points.

‎‎Mathare United took the lead in the 53rd minute when Homeboyz defender Eugine Ochieng inadvertently turned the ball into his own net under heavy pressure from Nyawir.

‎Homeboyz almost responded three minutes later through Juma, whose close-range effort flashed wide of the post.

‎‎Mathare doubled their advantage in the 65th minute after a brilliant link-up between their star duo Masika and Nyawir, with Donald Ange heading the second goal.

‎‎The defeat stretches Homeboyz winless run to three matches, piling pressure on head coach Patrick Odhiambo, who admitted his side must regroup quickly.

‎‎Elsewhere, Bandari secured their second win of the season after beating Sofapaka 2–0 at home, while Mara Sugar forced Posta Rangers to a 1–1 draw.