Frustrated Ayunga switches focus to Senegal duel

Harambee Stars forward Jonah Ayunga (right) in action against Equatorial Guinea defender Esteban Orozco during their international friendly match at Emirhan Sport Centre, Antalya, Turkey, on Friday. [FKF Media]

Harambee Stars striker Jonah Ayunga says Friday’s 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in Turkey should not distract the team as they prepare for a tougher test against Senegal on Tuesday.

Equatorial Guinea took the lead just before halftime after Josete Miranda won a penalty, which he converted calmly for the only goal of the game.

Ayunga, who plays for Scottish side St Mirren, admitted the defeat was painful but remained optimistic. But he believes the defeat offers important lessons, especially for the strikers.

“I’m frustrated with the result, obviously losing 1-0 to a penalty,” he said.

“I’m not sure if it was a penalty because we haven’t seen it back. It looked 50-50 at the time.”

The striker said the team defended well for most of the game and gave away very little.

“I think as a team, defensively, we were quite good, and I think they had a couple of shots, but other than that, the only real chance they had was obviously the penalty,” he noted.

But while he praised the backline, Ayunga was honest about the team’s shortcomings in attack.

Kenya created several promising openings but could not find the finishing touch. Ayunga himself had chances he felt should have been converted.

“For us, especially in the first half, we needed to make sure that we took the chances and got good opportunities,” he said.

“Maybe in the last part, the finish was just not right.”

He added that the game plan worked well, but the team must be more decisive in front of goal.

“We made a lot of chances, we had a good game plan to sit deep, and then when we recovered the ball, we made good transitions quickly, which we did. The game plan in the first half worked, so it’s just down to us forwards and midfielders to take the chances,” said Ayunga.

Despite the defeat, Ayunga believes the team can respond strongly against Senegal. He said the mood in camp remains positive, and the players are determined to improve.

Kenya will play against Sadio Mane’s Lions of Teranga from 6pm at the Mardan Stadium.

Away from the frustration of the result, the match was memorable for debutant Kevin Otiende of Nairobi United.

The defender completed his first full 90 minutes for Kenya and could not hide his excitement.

“I am very happy for my first 90 minutes. It was always a dream to play for Kenya,” Otiende said.

“Brushing shoulders with some of the senior players whom I only used to watch from afar is a milestone for me, and I can’t wait to make history together as a team.”