×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

SportPesa Premier League: KCB seek redemption against Bidco United

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 14, 2025

Rowland Makati of KCB tackling AFC Leopards' Hassan Beja in their SportPesa Premier match at Ulinzi SportsComplex, Oct 25, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

KCB will be seeking to end their four match winless streak when they take on Bidco United in a rescheduled SportPesa Premier League match to be played at Kasarani Annex from 4pm.

The bankers have had a mixed start to the 2025-2026 season, where after kicking off the season with a high flying 2-0 win over former champions Tusker, KCB went on an inconsistent run that has seen them lose four matches, draw once and only pick two wins in their opening seven matches,

Led by Robert Matano, arguably Kenya’s most successful local coach, KCB has failed to win any of their last four matches, losing three times and drawing once.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

They went down to Gor Mahia (1-0), AFC Leopards (2-1) and Murang’a Seal (2-1).

Last weekend, they picked a point after 1-1 draw against Bandari in Mombasa.

Matano, who joined the club in the off-season with a mandate to revive fortunes and mount a title charge, now finds himself under pressure to steady the ship and push KCB into contention.

The bankers are currently 14th with seven points, one point above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Bidco sit ninth with 11 points, and are also winless in their last outings.

Last season, KCB failed to beat Bidco who defeated them 1-0 in the second leg following their 0-0 draw during the first leg.

Victory for KCB will lift them out of the danger zone while for Bidco, will lift them to third in the standings.

Record champions Gor lead the standings with a game in hand on 16 points followed by Kakamega Homeboyz with 15 points.

Newbies APS Bomet sit bottom with five points.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SportPesa Premier League KCB
.

Latest Stories

Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
National
By Mike Kihaki
5 hrs ago
Court dismisses woman's bid to deny 'husband' Sh258,000 rent
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Politics
By Willis Oketch
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
By Willis Oketch 5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
By Patrick Muinde 5 hrs ago
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved