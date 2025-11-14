SportPesa Premier League: KCB seek redemption against Bidco United

Rowland Makati of KCB tackling AFC Leopards' Hassan Beja in their SportPesa Premier match at Ulinzi SportsComplex, Oct 25, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

KCB will be seeking to end their four match winless streak when they take on Bidco United in a rescheduled SportPesa Premier League match to be played at Kasarani Annex from 4pm.

The bankers have had a mixed start to the 2025-2026 season, where after kicking off the season with a high flying 2-0 win over former champions Tusker, KCB went on an inconsistent run that has seen them lose four matches, draw once and only pick two wins in their opening seven matches,

Led by Robert Matano, arguably Kenya’s most successful local coach, KCB has failed to win any of their last four matches, losing three times and drawing once.

They went down to Gor Mahia (1-0), AFC Leopards (2-1) and Murang’a Seal (2-1).

Last weekend, they picked a point after 1-1 draw against Bandari in Mombasa.

Matano, who joined the club in the off-season with a mandate to revive fortunes and mount a title charge, now finds himself under pressure to steady the ship and push KCB into contention.

The bankers are currently 14th with seven points, one point above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Bidco sit ninth with 11 points, and are also winless in their last outings.

Last season, KCB failed to beat Bidco who defeated them 1-0 in the second leg following their 0-0 draw during the first leg.

Victory for KCB will lift them out of the danger zone while for Bidco, will lift them to third in the standings.

Record champions Gor lead the standings with a game in hand on 16 points followed by Kakamega Homeboyz with 15 points.

Newbies APS Bomet sit bottom with five points.