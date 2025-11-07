×
Bellingham, Foden recalled to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

By AFP | Nov. 7, 2025

Jude Bellingham looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Qualifying match between England and Latvia at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on March 24, 2025. [NurPhoto/AFP]

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been recalled to the England squad by manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

England, who secured qualification for next year's tournament with two matches to spare, round off Group K with next Thursday's match against Serbia at Wembley and a trip to Albania three days later.

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham was left out of Tuchel's squad for games in October, when the 22-year-old had just returned from shoulder surgery.

Manchester City forward Phil Foden is involved for the first time since Tuchel's first camp in March.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is the most eye-catching inclusion in the 25-man squad, with Nico O'Reilly and Jarell Quansah the other uncapped players involved.

There are recalls for Adam Wharton and Nick Pope while Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Myles Lewis-Skelly, James Trafford and Ollie Watkins have dropped out.

Tuchel opted against recalling midfielder Jack Grealish, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, while Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also misses out.

England sealed their place at year's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States last month with a 5-0 victory over Latvia in Riga.

