Hunting Leopards evade traps as they sight KPL title

Rowland Makati of KCB tackling AFC Leopards' Hassan Beja in their SportPesa Premier match at Ulinzi SportsComplex, Oct 25, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards are back in the SportPesa Premier League title picture after a slow start to the 2025–2026 season.

The 12-time champions extended their unbeaten run to six matches following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Mathare United, a result that lifted them to third place on the table with 12 points.

Leopards are now just one point behind record champions Gor Mahia and two adrift of league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

For head coach Fred Ambani, this turnaround could not have come at a better time. Just a few weeks ago, a section of impatient fans had begun calling for his dismissal after the team went three games without a win at the start of the campaign.

Ingwe’s opening matches were frustrating to watch — a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka, a 2-2 stalemate with Posta Rangers, and a goalless draw against Bandari. The team seemed short of confidence and creativity in front of goal, sparking early worries among their supporters.

But the tide began to turn when Leopards edged Robert Matano’s KCB 2-1, followed by a stunning comeback 2-1 win over Shabana at a packed Gusii Stadium last weekend.

The win over Mathare was their third in four matches — a clear sign that consistency is finally returning to the den.

With a game in hand, Leopards have a real chance to go top of the table in the coming weeks depending on how leaders Homeboyz and Gor Mahia perform.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kenya Police are finding the going tough this season. The Law Enforcers are deep in the relegation zone with only one win from their opening matches.

Their slow start comes after a disappointing CAF Champions League campaign in which they were knocked out by Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman on a 4-1 aggregate in the final qualification round.

Police’s only win so far came in a narrow 1-0 victory over APS Bomet. They have had barren drawns against Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars. The team’s attack has struggled to find rhythm, while defensive lapses have cost them valuable points.

New coach Dusan Stojanovic, who took charge after the continental exit, has a tough job on his hands as he rebuilds confidence in the squad ahead of their rescheduled match against Sofapaka at the Police Sacco Stadium tomorrow.

Police will be hoping to use the home advantage to kickstart their campaign and climb out of the danger zone.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Nairobi United — popularly known as Naibois — are also experiencing a rough patch after their historic qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The Dandora-based side was handed a harsh reality check last weekend when they were beaten 3-0 by Sofapaka.

Naibois will host Bandari today at the Dandora Stadium, hoping to rediscover their early-season form and move away from the bottom half of the table.