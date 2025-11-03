×
Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic takes charge at Police FC after Ndayiragije's exit

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 3, 2025
Serbian tactician Dusan Stojanovic during his unveiling as the new Kenya Police FC coach [Police FC Facebook]

Kenya Police FC have appointed Serbian tactician Dusan Stojanovic as their new head coach.

Stojanovic steps into the role shortly after the departure of Etienne Ndayiragije, who guided the club to its historic first league title but asked to leave in pursuit of new professional opportunities.

In announcing the change, Police FC expressed gratitude to the outgoing coach for his achievements.

“Mr Ettiene has a special place in Kenya Police FC history,” the club said, acknowledging his role in delivering their maiden Premier League crown. “We wish him the best of luck as he pursues bigger challenges within newer coaching frontiers.”

Ndayiragije’s exit followed the club’s elimination from the CAF Champions League, where Police fell 4–1 to Sudan’s Al Hilal in the final qualifying round of their debut continental campaign.

The club confirmed Stojanovic’s appointment on Monday, November 3, with the coach signing his contract in the presence of Chairman Gideon Nyale Munga and Secretary General Chris Oguso.

He was introduced to the media a day earlier at Police Sacco Stadium, moments after the team’s goalless draw with Posta Rangers.

Stojanovic, formerly head coach of Uganda’s SC Villa and assistant at Egyptian giants Zamalek, expressed his enthusiasm about the project and ambitions at his new club.

“We can promise that we will always work hard and never give up. We will always fight for what is our target and goal, Where we are now and where we want to be is very clear, and that is to be at the top of the continent,” he told journalists.

.

.

.

